Scoring on the opening kickoff, and on its first play from scrimmage, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights set the tone early in a 49-12 opening night victory Friday in Pacific.
“For our first game without a jamboree, without any type of scrimmage during the summer, without any type of 7-on-7, I’m pleased with our performance,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We’ll watch the film, get better and get back to work.”
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day credited his team’s effort and said it never gave up.
“We did a few things well,” Day said. “I thought we played hard and I thought our kids took strides from the beginning of the season to now, and we’ll keep building off of that.”
Fast Start
Borgia jumped on top 13 seconds into the game, the amount of time it took Nick Dyson to weave through the Pacific special teams and run to the end zone from 88 yards out.
After a Pacific punt, Borgia struck again on its first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Sam Heggemann hit an open Sam Schmidt down the left sideline for a 60-yard score with 10:33 to play in the opening quarter.
“We’re a big play team and that’s the way it worked out tonight,” Gildehaus said.
“Give credit to our kick return team,” Heggemann said. “That’s a great way to start off the season, getting a touchdown right away. That’s just what we wanted and the perfect way to start against Pacific. We had a little play coming into the game on offense and we didn’t have to use it. The kick return helped me out and got the butterflies out. I didn’t have to worry about anything.”
Borgia was able to use a play to score on its first play from scrimmage.
“We drew that play up on the bus,” Heggemann said. “It worked out well. Sam Schmidt caught a great pass. He’s so fast. I’m proud of that kid. He’s come a long way and worked hard. I give him credit on that play.”
Heggemann completed seven of 10 pass attempts for 192 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Five different receivers caught the passes.
“Our offensive line did a great job tonight,” Heggemann said. “They won this game up front.”
Borgia added a five-yard rushing touchdown from Alonzo MacDonald, one of two for the senior, to pull ahead after one quarter, 21-0.
“Alonzo MacDonald had a career game tonight,” Gildehaus said. “He ran hard.”
MacDonald said he just worked for the yards.
“I just ran hard and everything just came my way,” MacDonald said. “It was good.”
McDonald led Borgia’s rushing effort with 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. For the game, Borgia ran 33 times for 195 yards.
“The offensive line did all right, but we’ve got work to do,” MacDonald said. “We’ll be prepared for Union. That should be a good game.”
Junior Matthew Austin gave Pacific its first score with a three-yard run with 8:44 to go in the half. The touchdown was set up by a bad snap on a punt.
“Honestly, I was pretty pleased with how we battled back from being down 14-0 less than three minutes into the game,” Day said. “I think with four minutes left in the half, it was 21-6. I felt like we regrouped, regathered and did some great things. They had one drive where they converted three fourth downs, so we’ve got to be able to get off the field in those situations.”
Borgia added the final two scores of the second quarter. Andrew Patton caught a nine-yard pass from Heggemann and MacDonald scored from two yards out to give Borgia a 35-6 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, Borgia scored twice to activate the running clock. Spencer Breckenkamp caught a 13-yard pass from Heggemann and Heggemann ran in from two yards out. Jake Nowak kicked all seven extra points.
Pacific got the final touchdown on the night, a 20-yard pass from freshman Luke Meyer to Don’TA Harris with over six minutes to play.
Meyer, a freshman, was 10-18 for 106 yards and one touchdown on the night.
“He’s going to be a great player,” Day said. “He did some good things like every other guy on our team. There are things we need to work on and not just play, but continue to get better. That’s all I’m asking from the kids.”
Harris, playing for the first time since his freshman season, caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and proved to be a tough matchup for the Knights.
Gildehaus felt many players stepped up.
“I thought Spencer Breckenkamp did a great job,” Gildehaus said. “Sam Schmidt had a great game. Brynner Frankenberg did a nice job at linebacker and Brady Kleekamp did a good job. Sam Heggemann’s reads were excellent. We saw a couple of things we wanted to attack against them. Andrew Patton made a great catch in the end zone.”
Five different Borgia receivers caught passes in the game. Schmidt had two catches for 86 yards and a score. Breckenkamp caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Stieffermann had one reception for 40 yards and was brought down inside the Pacific five. Ryan Kell caught a pass for 23 yards and Patton snagged a nine-yard touchdown.
Kell and Kleekamp were Borgia’s leaders on defense.
Week 2 Previews
Borgia heads home Friday to host rival Union (0-1) Friday at 7 p.m.
Pacific heads to Washington (1-0).
Washington rolled past Union at Stierberger Stadium last Friday, 54-13.
“Union has a lot of sophomores,” Gildehaus said. “They’re young, but they’re very talented. That group did not lose a game in seventh grade or eighth grade. I think they lost once as freshmen. We have our work cut out for us.”
This is Borgia’s only home game in the first four weeks of the season.
“We’re not home very much early in the season, so we have to take advantage of it,” Gildehaus said.
Pacific has a challenge in facing a Washington team which looked like a juggernaut at Union last week.
“I know they make some great plays on defense and they return eight starters on that side of the ball,” Day said. “Obviously, they’re doing some things well. To score over 40 points in a half, you have to be playing really well.”
Both games will be broadcast on KLPW. The Union-Borgia game is on the air while the Pacific-Washington contest is the sports stream game.
Box Score
BOR 21-14-7-7=49
PAC 0-6-0-6=12
First Quarter
BOR - Nick Dyson 88 kickoff return (Jake Nowak kick), 11:47
BOR - Sam Schmidt 60 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 10:33
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Nowak kick), 0:04
Second Quarter
PAC - Matthew Austin 3 run (kick failed), 8:44
BOR - Andrew Patton 9 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 5:20
BOR - MacDonald 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:35
Third Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 13 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 7:19
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:20
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Don’Ta Harris 20 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), @6:15
Statistics
Rushing
Borgia — MacDonald 19-89-2, Heggemann 9-45-1, Gillette 5-20, Meyers 1-19, Volmert 1-16, Stieffermann 1-6.
Pacific — Austin 19-84, Meyer 10-25.
Passing
Borgia — Heggemann 7-10-192-3-0.
Pacific — Meyer 10-18-106-1-0.
Receiving
Borgia — Schmidt 2-86-1, Breckenkamp 2-34-1, Stieffermann 1-40, Kell 1-23, Patton 1-9-1.
Pacific — Harris 4-52-1, Hill 2-28, Sparks 4-26.
Total Tackles
Borgia — Kell 11, Kleekamp 9, Breckenkamp 4, Swoboda 4, Schmidt 3, Dyson 3, Stieffermann 3, Patton 3, Kopmann 3, Kloeppel 3.
Pacific — Thompson 7, Sater 7, Martin 6, Payne 6.