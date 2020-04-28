They exited with a flourish.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional Starry Knights captured their 10th Missouri Dance Team Association state title at the end of February.
“I think we have a strong tradition of hard work and dedication,” Borgia Head Coach Kayla Eckelkamp said. “The older girls who have been on the team before know what it takes to do well at state, so they push the entire team forward. The seniors work especially hard to keep the team motivated throughout the season.”
Borgia scored 551.1 points to win the Division 2 title. St. Charles West was second at 512 points. Rounding out the top five were Maryville (497.9), Logan-Rogersville (491.9) and Lutheran St. Charles (487).
Pacific won the Class 3 Hip Hop category with 271.8 points.
“We were super pleased with our results at state,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Barnes said. “The girls applied the critiques from nationals and left it all on the dance floor at state.”
In individual events, Borgia was the winner in the (Jazz) Dance and Pom competitions.
“For state, we just spent a lot of time preparing,” Eckelkamp said. “We tried to make both of our routines as precise and clean as they could be. We worked on being consistent with our formations as well as our skills and choreography. The girls learned their jazz dance in June from choreographer Kelly Daugherty and worked on it all year. They learned pom a little later but spent a lot of time practicing it as well.”
Members of the Starry Knights were Lydia Zeltmann, Amy Wunderlich, Hannah Boehmer, Ashley Allemann, Ainsley Virtudazo, Sophie Helm, Maria Eckelkamp, Darcie Buchman, Kenzie Huck, Alicia Baylard, Gabbie Helm and Elena Rembusch. Meg Wunderlich is the assistant coach.
Pacific Wins Category
Putting lessons learned at the previous weekend’s Dance Team Union National Championships, Pacific won the Class 3 Hip Hop event and placed third in the Mix event.
Overall, Pacific finished seventh in Division 3 with 537.3 points. Notre Dame de Sion was the winner at 568.2 with North County taking second at 554.7. Kearney (549.3), Ursuline Academy (546.9) and Smithville (543.6) were close behind.
“Our senior dancers were great leaders this year and will be greatly missed,” Barnes said. “We shed a lot of tears at the state competition, happy tears for winning first overall in hip hop and sad tears that our season came to an end.”
Pacific’s seniors were Kenna Hilbert, Elizabeth Hunkins, Skylar Moore, Claire Rossomanno and Jackie Tarabelli.
Underclassmen were Maddie Brooks, Emily Carlton, Emma Parry, Crystal Martin, Emily Decker, Lucy Bell, Amber Graf, Lauren Langenbacher, Hope Smiley and Josie Reed.
Assistant coaches were Jenny Devine and Brittney Franek.
Jaywalkers Compete
The Washington Jaywalkers were in Division 4 and scored 508.2 points to place ninth in the overall standings. Wentzville Liberty was the Division 4 champion at 557.9 points. Rockwood Summit was next at 556.7 points.
The Jaywalkers placed third in Kick and third in Pom.
“We had an amazing year in how hard the girls worked and came together as a team,” Jaywalkers’ Head Coach Jo Phinney said. “Our Pom routine was one of the best performances we had all year and very proud of how much the girls improved. In our kick routine, unfortunately we had a penalty for a move that was not allowed and had not been caught at another competition. We just had too many girls executing the move. So, we lost some points. Also, our music had some issues, so, unfortunately it was not our best performance.”
Members of the Jaywalkers were Gracie Ziglin, Megan Duncan, Elise Thierbach, Michelle Dew, Katie Rushing, Randi Jenkins, Katie Tyree, Andrea Kampschroeder, Ava Kelly, Natalie Oesterly, Alyssa Prewitt, Emma Lock, Ava Hackmann, Raegan Thiemann, Isabella Fitzgerald and Gabbi Ziglin. Amy Oesterly was the assistant coach.