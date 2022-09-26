The weather may not have been perfect, but the St. Francis Borgia pitching staff was Wednesday.
Borgia (8-3) received a combined perfect game pitching effort from Celia Gildehaus and Amanda Dorpinghaus to defeat visiting St. Clair (0-11), 15-0.
“It was an awesome night for senior night, minus the lightning,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Celia and Amanda combined for a perfect game. They struck out eight of (the) nine batters that they faced.”
A lightning strike in the bottom of the third inning delayed the completion of the contest and pushed the Lady Knights’ senior night festivities into the Wingbermuehle Activities Center.
After a 0-0 score to end the first inning, Borgia rallied for nine runs in the second frame.
Six more runs in the third ended the outing.
“It seems like we have the one bad inning and we continue to struggle offensively,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “However, the effort is there and this team does not quit. All of these experiences will help lead us to future successes. We are trying to find important points from each game to build on.”
Gildehaus pitched the first inning, striking out the side in order.
Dorpinghaus posted five strikeouts across two perfect frames.
St. Clair’s pitcher, Lindsay Simpson, struck out one and walked four while allowing 13 earned runs on 11 hits.
The Lady Bulldogs found an early positive by working out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first inning without allowing a run.
Borgia added to its 11 hits by drawing four walks and seeing six batters reach safely after being hit by pitches.
Haley Puetz doubled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Paige Vogelgesang singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Izabella Glosemeyer singled twice, scored and drove in two.
Addie Whittaker, Dorpinghaus and Gildehaus each doubled.
Annabelle Roellig and Sydney Kessler all added a single.
Clara Nowak, Gildehaus and Avery Struckhoff each drew a walk.
Averi Glosemeyer and Dorpinghaus were struck by pitches twice. Whittaker and Madi Lieberoff were both hit once.
Dorpinghaus, Gildehaus, Whittaker and Lieberoff all came around to score twice.
Nowak, Roellig and Kessler scored once apiece.
Dorpinghaus drove in two runs.
Roellig and Gildehaus were each credited with one RBI.
Lieberoff, Dorpinghaus and Vogelgesang each stole a base.
Borgia travels to Pacific for a nonleague contest Monday at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair fell Thursday to Owensville, 20-7, in Four Rivers Conference action.
The Lady Bulldogs are at the St. James Tournament Saturday where they will take on Dixon, Newburg and the host team.
