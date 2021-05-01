Making final preparations for the upcoming conference and district track meets, the St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair programs traveled to Troy Tuesday for the Trojan Relays.
In boys competition, Borgia placed seventh in the team standings with 50 points, one point in front of St. Clair.
Hannibal was the winner in the nine-school boys meet, scoring 146 points. Troy was second at 131, and Ft. Zumwalt South took third at 124.
St. Charles West (88), Warrenton (62) and St. Charles (53) also finished in front of the two local teams.
Ft. Zumwalt East was ninth at 16 points.
In the girls meet, St. Clair was ninth with 35 points, and Borgia scored 22 points to place 10th.
There were 10 schools in the girls meet with Ft. Zumwalt South winning at 133 points, two in front of Troy.
Hannibal was third at 107.5 points and was followed by St. Charles (71), Incarnate Word Academy (64), Warrenton (54), St. Charles (51), Ft. Zumwalt East (50.5), St. Clair and Borgia.
Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said he felt the team is improving.
“We’re mostly where we want to be right now,” Figas said. “We had a few blips, mostly due to lack of concentration, but we should be able to clean that up.”
Borgia Coach Doug Light noted there were several PRs in the meet.
“The great thing about track is kids can feel success by recording PRs in the events they compete in,” Light said. “Quite often they are not only competing against opponents but also against themselves.”
St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said St. Clair split its athletes between the Troy meet and one in Farmington. Juniors and seniors went to Troy. Freshmen and sophomores went to Farmington.
“This meet was our last meet before the conference meet to try to clean things up and to see how competitive we can be against some big schools,” Houser said. “I wanted to put some pressure on our kids against these bigger schools to try to simulate how the conference meet will feel for them.”
Boys
Borgia’s Sam Schmidt won the 100-meter dash in 11:08 with St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald finishing second in 11.47.
Schmidt also won the 200-meter dash in 22.46. Reinwald was fourth in 23.29.
St. Clair’s Case Busse captured the 3,200-meter run title in 10:34.63.
St. Clair’s Austin Dunn was the winner in the triple jump with a distance of 13.07 meters.
Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann ended second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 42.66.
Borgia’s 400-meter relay team of Schmidt, Daniel Schumacher, Trenton Volmert and Zeltmann recorded a time of 45.98 to finish third.
St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles placed third in the shot put with a top throw of 12.89.
Zeltmann placed fourth in the javelin with a best throw of 40.78 meters.
Zeltmann was fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.84.
Girls
St. Clair’s Vada Moore was the runner-up in the long jump at 4.68 meters.
Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott captured second place in the discus with a best throw of 31.08 meters. That was a PR.
Borgia’s Natalie Guehne cleared 2.73 meters in the pole vault to place third.
St. Clair’s Ava Brand finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.47.
Sinnott was fourth in the javelin with a top distance of 31.96 meters.
Moore crossed the line fifth in the 200-meter dash in 28.6.
Light noted Bella Bolzenius recorded a PR in the 100-meter dash at 14.93.
“It was a good day for the throwers,” Figas said. “Elizabeth Sinnott and (boys thrower) Hunter Smith both had PRs. Bella Bolzenius ran under 15 for the first time in the 100. Koen Zeltmann dropped a few tenths in both hurdles races. Trent Volmert was over 11 meters in the triple jump. Mia Jacobsen is on the verge of running in the 60s in the 400. We will toe the line at the conference meet and see what happens.”
St. Clair next competes at the Four Rivers meet Monday in Pacific. Borgia is at the AAA meet Tuesday at O’Fallon Christian.