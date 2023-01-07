St. Francis Borgia’s boys wrestling team came home with a split Tuesday in Festus.
Borgia defeated host St. Pius X, 54-18, and lost to Gateway Science Academy on criteria (forfeits 5-1), according to TrackWrestling.com, after tying in the initial team standings, 42-42.
“The night went really well,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “The kids came to wrestle which showed in that we only lost two of our contested matches for the night.”
Borgia took all three contested bouts against St. Pius, and captured the remainder of the points on forfeits.
Borgia’s Lincoln Schaefer (120), Will Clarkson (190) and Hunter Smith (285) won by pins over Zane Creed, Daniel DeGeare and Allen Reed, respectively. Times were not available.
Adam Ashworth (138), Kamper Brinkmann (144), Nate Clarkson (150), Estiven Levin (157), Nick Haberberger (165) and Joseph Volmert (175) were unopposed.
In the Gateway Science meet, Borgia won six of the eight contested bouts.
• chaefer (120) pinned Philip Glorioso in 1:47.
• shworth (138) pinned Andrew Nehre (no time given).
• ate Clarkson (150) pinned Jacob Backowski (no time given).
• evin (157) pinned Lyam Krownapple (no time given).
• ill Clarkson (190) pinned Julian Thorpe in 1:22.
• mith (285) pinned Kevin Ortega in 0:29.
• olmert (175) was Borgia’s forfeit winner.
Gateway’s Dionte Henderson (144) pinned Brinkmann and Tony Sambo (165) pinned Haberberger. No times were given for those matches.
Borgia’s Aine Callahan wrestled for the Borgia girls wrestling team, winning her lone match. She pinned St. Pius X’s Sierra Hill in 0:37, and
In the team result, Borgia lost to host St. Pius, 36-6.
“We’re in that second half of the season now and we’ve got some kids really rounding the corner,” Hellebusch said about the program. “Our newer kids are showing more confidence in themselves and are starting to bring it to the mat. Each of the kids wrestled well that night and gave us glimpses of what the rest of the season could be like if we continue to work hard in the room and have each others’ backs. They’re showing what they’re capable of (doing).”
Hellebusch said continuing the positive performances is a key.
“Now it’s a matter of keeping that momentum into the rest of the season,” Hellebusch said. “However well they looked the other night, there’s always room for improvement and we will need that as we head towards districts.”
Hellebusch said the team also is battling adversity.
“Of course, injuries are another story and we are seeing a few of these which we need to overcome and get through before it’s too late.”