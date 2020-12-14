Was there a better way to start the season?
St. Francis Borgia Regional opened its girls swimming season Friday, Dec. 4, with an 86-75 win over the combined Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian team at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
The result surprised Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones.
“I never expected we would beat Lutheran-Christian, who has won the AAA championship the past three years,” Jones said.
The Lady Knights continued the season Monday, swimming at Parkway West. The defending Class 1 state champion beat Borgia, 133-42.
“This is a meet we like because it is a fast pool with electronic timing, and our fastest swimmers get challenging races,” Jones said. “We don’t worry about the score or about the relays.”
Lutheran-Christian
Opening the season at home, Borgia won seven of 11 events.
“For a first meet, this was an amazing effort,” Jones said. “Ava (Mohart) and Isabel (Rio) both posted a pair of first place finishes. Lily (Schmieder) picked up a win.”
Jones said others stepped up as well.
“We saw great things out of other kids who have never swam their events before, like Jamie Poepsel, who excelled in her first-time as a distance swimmer,” Jones said. “I put underclassmen in the A relays that had never swam them before — the 200 and 400 free relays both finished first, with very strong state consideration times.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• Rio in the 200 individual medley (2:32.83);
• Mohart in the 50 freestyle (26.31);
• Rio in the 100 butterfly (1:12.71);
• Mohart in the 100 freestyle (58.20);
• Schmieder in the 500 freestyle (6:44.62);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Simily, Sophia Fletcher, Rio and Mohart (1:58.50); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Lucy Schaeffer, Schmieder and Mohart in (4:21.07).
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• 200 medley relay team of Grace Fogarty, Schmieder, Simily and Peyton Lackey (2:27.44);
• Poepsel in the 200 freestyle (232.83);
• Poepsel in the 500 freestyle (7:01.27); and
• Fletcher in the 100 backstroke (1:29.02).
Parkway West
Borgia’s two winners against Parkway West were Mohart in the 50 freestyle (26.07) and Rio in the 500 freestyle (5:49.53).
Borgia also had two second-place finishes. Mohart was second in the 100 freestyle in 57.51. Simily placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.07.
“This group of girls is particularly driven,” Jones said. “They are excited at the opportunity to compete, and understand how fortunate they are to be in the pool. They work hard in the pool and in dryland training and the results are already showing.”