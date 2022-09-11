Celia Gildehaus struck out 12 Warrenton batters Wednesday as the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights rolled to a 6-1 home win.
Borgia (5-2) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. Each side scored once in the third.
The Lady Knights broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Warrenton fell to 2-3 with the loss.
“It was a good game for our team,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We went back and forth with them early, but we finally opened it up in the sixth. Their pitcher did a very good job of keeping our hitters off balance in the early part of the game, however, we were able to make some key adjustments and put a good rally together to put us in a good spot going into the seventh.”
Gildehaus allowed an unearned run on five hits and two walks to go along with her 12 strikeouts.
“Celia pitched very well,” Eggert said. “She has been improving with every opportunity that she has been given.”
Offensively, Borgia batters had six hits, all singles. Paige Vogelgesang, Clara Nowak, Averi Glosemeyer, Haley Puetz, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Gildehaus each had one hit.
Puetz walked.
Glosemeyer, Vogelgesang and Nowak stole bases.
Puetz scored twice. Vogelgesang, Nowak, Glosemeyer and Dorpinghaus each scored once.
Dorpinghaus and Gildehaus each drove in two runs.
Kylie Witthaus pitched for the Lady Warriors, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk. She struck out 11.
Makayla Witthaus for Warrenton.
Kiera Daniel, Kylie Witthaus and Maddisyn Hoelscher each had one hit.
Daniel and Makayla Witthaus walked.
Daniel scored the run.
