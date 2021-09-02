What a difference a day made for the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights.
Borgia (2-2) suffered two losses on the opening day of the Union Tournament Friday but bounced back to win both games Saturday, securing the consolation title.
In Friday’s pool play games, Borgia:
• ost to Francis Howell, 8-2.
• ost to Seckman, 8-7.
In Saturday’s action, Borgia:
• efeated Perryville, 9-3.
• on the fifth-place game over Jefferson City, 15-0.
“Our inexperience got the best of us on Friday. However, the team bounced right back on Saturday, and we were able to play well,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We gave up too many runs with two outs on Friday, and we were not able to execute at the plate.”
Eggert had a chance to see his young team in action during the event.
In the circle, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Paige Vogelgesang split pitching duties. Each went 1-1 in the event.
Dorpinghaus pitched 11 innings, allowing 11 runs (five earned) on 14 hits, two walks and one hit batter. She struck out seven and had a 3.18 ERA.
Vogelgesang pitched 10.1 innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 12 hits. She struck out nine and had a 2.71 ERA.
“Amanda and Paige pitched really well,” Eggert said. “They threw strikes and challenged the other team to put the ball in play. I was very happy with their performance both days.”
Offensively, Vogelgesang led the way with a .462 batting average. She had two doubles, one triple and one walk and was hit by a pitch once. She stole three bases, scored six times and drove in four.
Zoe Konys and Averi Glosemeyer both hit .455, going 5-11.
Konys had a triple and a walk and was hit by pitches twice. She scored four times and drove in three. Konys also had one stolen base.
Glosemeyer scored twice, drove in one and was hit by three pitches. She stole two bases, scored twice and drove in one run.
Dorpinghaus checked in a .400 with one double, four walks, one hit by a pitch, four stolen bases, five runs and two RBIs.
Elizabeth Sinnott batted .364 with three walks, one run and three RBIs.
“Elizabeth Sinnott did a great job of handling our pitchers and keeping everyone on the same page,” Eggert said.
Maddie Ennis was 1-3 in the tournament with three walks, two runs and an RBI.
Haley Puetz batted .308 with a double, two walks, three runs and five RBIs.
Catherine King recorded a .300 average with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, four runs and one RBI.
In the loss to Francis Howell, the Lady Vikings scored once in the first, but Borgia came back to take the lead with two in the top of the second. Francis Howell added three runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the fourth.
Howell scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sinnott, Puetz and Konys each had one hit in the game, and Dorpinghaus took the loss.
In the Seckman game, both teams scored twice in the first inning. Seckman took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the second and made it 5-2 in the fourth.
Borgia tied it in the top of the fifth and took a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh. Seckman scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Vogelgesang took the loss, pitching the complete game.
Vogelgesang and Konys both tripled in the game. Vogelgesang also doubled.
Sinnott, Puetz and Glosemeyer singled.
“In the future, we need to be better at putting quality at-bats together and making plays in big situations,” Eggert said.
Against Perryville, each side scored twice in the first. Borgia took a 4-2 lead in the top of the second and added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. Perryville scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth. The game ended on the time limit after five innings.
Dorpinghaus pitched all five innings for the win and had two hits, including a double.
King and Vogelgesang also doubled in the game. Dorpinghaus, Konys and King each had two hits. Sinnott, Glosemeyer, Ennis and Noelle Hanneken had one hit apiece.
Borgia set the tone for the consolation game with seven runs in the bottom of the first and three in the second. The Lady Knights scored five times in the fourth to end it early.
Vogelgesang pitched a two-hit shutout for the win, striking out two.
She also had three hits along with Glosemeyer. Dorpinghaus and Puetz had two hits apiece. Puetz doubled.
Sinnott, Konys, Anna Esserman and King each had one hit.
Borgia added 10 walks in the game.