For the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights, the Union Tournament yielded plenty of positives.
Borgia (2-2) advanced to the championship game before losing to Francis Howell, 10-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights, the Union Tournament yielded plenty of positives.
Borgia (2-2) advanced to the championship game before losing to Francis Howell, 10-0.
“We were very excited about the results,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Our girls did a good job of preparing for the tournament and getting ready to play.”
The Lady Vikings (4-0) dominated the tournament, outscoring opposing teams by a 53-2 margin over four games.
Borgia opened the tournament with a 10-5 win over Rolla, last year’s Class 4 state runner-up.
“We knew they were a good team,” Eggert said. We were very excited to beat them. We showed a lot of energy.”
The Lady Knights then won a 3-1 victory over Jefferson City to end Friday.
“Paige Vogelgesang came in and picked up pitching where Celia Gildehaus left off against Rolla,” Eggert said. “She pitched a good game. We were able to get enough offense for the win.”
In Saturday’s opener, Seckman held off a late Borgia rally to win, 5-4.
“Seckman made it a little crazy,” Eggert said. “However, our good results against Rolla and Jefferson City on the first day allowed us to play Francis Howell.”
That result put Borgia, Rolla and Seckman into a three-way tie for the pool title. Borgia won on a tiebreaker to advance to the championship.
Eggert used four pitchers in the event.
Celia Gildehaus and Vogelgesang each started two games. Gildehaus went 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA. Over 10 innings, she allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits and five walks. She struck out 13.
Vogelgesang was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA. In 11.2 innings, she allowed seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits and four walks. She fanned eight.
Clara Nowak pitched 2.1 innings with a 6.00 ERA, allowing four runs (two earned) on four his and one walk. She struck out one.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
At the plate, Vogelgesang led the way with a .538 average. She had two doubles, five runs, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.
Izabella Glosemeyer batted .400 with a run, a walk and a stolen base.
Gildehaus was a .385 batter with two doubles and four RBIs.
Averi Glosemeyer batted .333 with one double, two runs, three RBIs and two walks.
Nowak led the team with two stolen bases. Averi Glosemeyer, Nowak, Haley Puetz and Morgan Krimmel were hit by pitches.
Averi Glosemeyer and Addie Whittaker posted sacrifice flies.
In the Rolla game, Borgia scored four runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone. The Lady Knights added one in the third and five in the sixth. Rolla scored four runs in the top of the seventh.
In the Jefferson City game, Borgia scored single aces in the first, third and sixth innings. The Lady Jays scored in the top of the second.
Borgia scored a run in the bottom of the first against Seckman, but the Lady Jaguars scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Borgia came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and added another one in the sixth.
“Francis Howell is a really good team,” Eggert said. “It is really good to play teams like that. We want to be one of those teams in the future.”
After visiting Owensville Tuesday, the Lady Knights host Lutheran St. Charles in the home opener Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.