COVID-19 1, St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights 0.
Unfortunately, that’s a final score.
Borgia’s softball season officially ended Wednesday due to COVID-19 quarantines. The team will not be released until after the school’s scheduled first-round district game next Wednesday.
“I am really disappointed our season ended this way,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I am very thankful that we were able to play at all. I really feel bad for my seniors, and I will miss them very much.”
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said it was a hard decision to end the season before the district tournament. Arand declined to give details about the quarantine.
“It’s difficult to let a team know that their season is over without losing a game to end it,” Arand said. “It’s unfortunate, especially for the seniors, but kids are resilient and they will move on.”
The Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Sullivan High School was modified Wednesday with other teams being moved up a spot in the seeds.
Owensville, now the No. 2 team, gets a first-round bye.
There will be two first-round games Wednesday, Oct. 14. Fourth-seeded Cuba plays No. 5 St. Clair at 4:30 p.m. Third-seeded Salem will play No. 6 St. James at 6 p.m.
Sullivan will play the Cuba-St. Clair winner Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4:30 p.m. Owensville will play the Salem-St. James winner at 6 p.m.
The championship is still set for Friday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m.
Borgia’s final game was a 16-0 victory at Union last Thursday, Oct. 1. Senior Abi Schmidt pitched a perfect game in that victory.
Arand said the team has been fortunate in being able to play this much of the season in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope they will look back on these unprecedented times and be thankful for the season that they did get to complete,” Arand said. “Some of them lost their spring seasons last year, but at least they played the majority of their fall season.”