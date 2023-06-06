Four members of the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer Lady Knights were named to the Class 1 District 4 team.
Junior forward Madison Lieberoff, sophomore midfielders Olivia Wunderlich and Abby Schutte and sophomore forward Haylee Stieffermann were honored on the 11-player team.
Borgia defeated Crocker for the district title. Crocker’s honored players were Emma Routh, Meghan Campise and Brooke Gan.
Valley Park had Jenna Prosser and Katelyn Mann named to the team.
Dixon’s representatives were Kassidy Wiseman and Hailey Koon.
All-district players are eligible for Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association honors at the regional and state levels. Other all-district teams will appear in upcoming editions.