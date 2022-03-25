Recording a win and a tie, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights claimed Rolla’s Blue Fish Tournament title Saturday.
The event had to be shortened from two days to one day, meaning that each team only played two of the others in the four-team event.
Borgia defeated host Rolla, 6-2, and tied Pacific, 1-1, to score 11 total points.
Rolla, which edged Northwest, 2-1, earned second place based upon that result. Both Rolla and Northwest ended with six points as Northwest also beat Pacific, 4-3.
Pacific scored three points to place fourth.
Three Borgia players, senior forward Audrey Richardson, junior defender Sarah Pisarek and junior goalkeeper Madison Lammert, were named to the all-tournament team.
Pacific also had three players honored with sophomore forward Abby Hall, freshman defender Kaitlin Payne and senior goalkeeper Emmaline Steel being named to the team.
Rolla’s selections were sophomore Ava Burnett, junior Chloe Lucas and junior Zoe Hargis.
Representing Northwest were freshman Amelia Lawrence and senior Grace Eimer.