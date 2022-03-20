Bringing back seven starters from last year’s program, including the two top scorers, St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer Head Coach Mackenzie Severino is looking forward to the 2022 season.
“Our overall goal is to continue to build on the positives that came from last season,” Severino said. “We want a high level of competitiveness, and to play together consistently and efficiently every game.”
The Lady Knights went 8-16 last season, playing in one of the tougher conferences in the state, the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
“The AAA conference is always competitive,” Severino said. “Every game is going to be a battle, so we need to be focused at all times.”
The team also played a competitive schedule, which included several St. Louis area private schools.
“The girls learned that it is important to follow through with our game plans and play competitively for a full 90 minutes,” Severino said of lessons learned last spring. “There is no room to take minutes off against the teams on our schedule.”
Borgia was the district runner-up to Washington last season, and will play up one class this season due to championship factor.
Severino is being assisted by Grant Kang, a former Borgia head coach.
A total of 32 players came out for the team and have been kept on the varsity and junior varsity rosters.
Top returners include seniors Lauren Dickhut and Audrey Richardson and junior Sarah Pisarek.
Dickhut, listed as a midfielder, led the team with 24 points and tied for the team leadership with 10 goals.
The Maryville University recruit is comfortable at many spots offensively.
Richardson, a forward, scored 10 goals with 22 points last season. She brings a speed factor to the team and frequently is able to find holes in the defense.
Pisarek is seen as a key defender and she was the team’s primary penalty kick taker before ending the season early due to an injury. She played in seven games.
Besides the seven starters, the Lady Knights also have five players returning who played significant minutes last season.
Other starters who saw significant playing time include seniors Hayle Kromer, Bree Nieder, Amelia Bogler and Maura Struckhoff.
Junior goalkeeper Madison Lambert also returns after going 7-15 with a 3.18 GAA and 214 saves.
Severino sees sophomore midfielder-forward Madison Lieberoff as a player who could break through along with freshmen midfielders Abby Schutte and Olivia Wunderlich.
She also sees sophomore defender Lexi Buhr and sophomore midfielder Macy Strubberg as players who could step up this season.
Defense is a big area of need. The team graduated defensive anchors Gretchen Overman and Alicia Baylard as well as Alliyah Thanawalla and Gabby Mattli.
Mattli, who started last season as a forward, moved to a central defender role before earning all-conference and all-region first-team awards as a goalkeeper for East Central College.
Severino feels the area competition will remain tough this season.
“Union, Washington, St. Clair and Pacific were all tough last year, and I’m expecting the same thing this season,” she said.