Adding to its lead little by little, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights secured an 11-0 win at New Haven Monday afternoon.
“Our girls came out ready to play after the tournament this past weekend,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They built on some things we talked about, took some good at-bats and made plays in the field. That’s all we hope to do at this point in the season.”
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said Borgia’s hits found gaps.
“They had a lot of seeing-eye hits that we couldn’t do anything about,” Peirick said. “They strung hits together and got runs. We made a couple of errors, and that didn’t help. You can’t make errors against good teams. We’re not good enough to overcome errors against good teams.”
Borgia improved to 7-14, and the Lady Shamrocks dropped to 8-8.
Borgia outhit the Lady Shamrocks for the game, 20-5.
Peirick said his team has been in a drought lately at the plate.
“We just didn’t hit the ball,” Peirick said. “We haven’t hit for a while now. We’ve got to figure out how to string hits together and score runs.”
Borgia opened scoring with two runs in the first and made it 4-0 in the top of the third. The Lady Knights added four more runs in the fifth.
Borgia scored its final three runs in the top of the seventh.
Averi Glosemeyer led Borgia with four hits.
Amanda Dorpinghaus had three hits.
Paige Vogelgesang, Elizabeth Sinnott, Haley Puetz, Anna Esserman and Catherine King each had two hits. Sinnott doubled twice; Esserman had one double.
Celia Gildehaus, Makayla Mundwiller and Noelle Hanneken singled.
“We’re hitting the ball a lot better than at the beginning of the season,” Eggert said. “It’s a huge difference when we have the right approach and know what to look for and stay in our zone. Hopefully, that continues.”
Dorpinghaus, Sinnott, Grace Hendrickson, Zoe Konys, Mundwiller and Hanneken walked. Konys was hit by a pitch.
Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang and Izabella Glosemeyer both scored twice. Konys, Averi Glosemeyer, Madelyn Hellebusch, Hanneken and King scored once.
Averi Glosemeyer drove in three runs. Sinnott and Esserman each had two RBIs. Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang, Hendrickson and Gildehaus drove in one run apiece.
Dorpinghaus went the distance for Borgia, allowing five hits and striking out nine.
Abbigail Meyer had two of the New Haven hits. Mackenzie Wilson, Lindsey Steinbeck and Sophia Long had one hit apiece.
Ryan Stutzman pithed the first five innings, allowing eight runs on 14 hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out four.
Katie Holtmeyer pitched the final two innings, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks. She struck out one.
Both teams have been seeded fifth for their upcoming district tournaments.
Borgia is No. 5 at the Class 3 District 3 Tournament in Sullivan and will play Ursuline Academy next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
New Haven has been seeded fifth for the Class 1 District 8 Tournament in Silex and will play Clopton next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.