For the second game in a row, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Lady Knights prevailed by a 7-0 score.
Borgia (4-4-1) knocked off the Owensville Dutchgirls (3-5) Monday at home, 7-0.
That followed last Thursday’s 7-0 win over O’Fallon Christian.
“All around, it was a good team win,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said after Monday’s win. “We had put a lot of emphasis on connecting passes in the middle, making the overlapping runs to give our midfielders more options and trying to play a bit more out of the back instead of just kicking it. All in all, we were trying to keep more possession during the game. I do think we were able to do that today.”
Madison Lieberoff and Abby Schutte both ended with braces with each netting two goals. Schutte also assisted on a goal.
Haylee Stieffermann, Olivia Wunderlich and Addison Carroll each scored once.
Sydney Kessler, Mia Klak and Wunderlich posted one assist apiece.
Claire Turgeon made three saves in goal for the shutout.
Borgia took the lead in the 10th minute when Schutte scored from distance. It took just over 10 minutes for the second goal to happen with Stieffermann scoring.
Lieberoff, who had several chances in the first half, found the net with 14:08 to play in the half. Carroll made it 4-0 with 1:05 to go in the opening half and that’s how it stood at intermission.
Lieberoff scored in the 44th minute to open the second half. The final two goals came in a 27-second span two minutes later with Wunderlich and Schutte capping the scoring.
Owensville created a couple of chances late, but was unable to get the ball past Turgeon.
Borgia was able to give many younger players extended playing time, a key since the team doesn’t have enough for a full JV squad.
“It’s nice to give kids minutes that they need, which will help for the rest of this season and the future,” Severino said.
Borgia goes to Columbia to face Father Tolton Catholic Tuesday in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II game.
Borgia was supposed to play another AAA Division II game Thursday at Cardinal Ritter, but that has been called off.
