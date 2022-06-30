St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball setter Harris Robinson received two postseason honors.
Robinson, a freshman, was named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association newcomer of the year.
Robinson also was named to the Class 3 District 1 team.
Senior middle hitter Jason Derner was selected to the AAA second team.
Robinson and Derner were the only Knights to receive all-conference or all-district honors.
St. Dominic, which won the Class 3 state title, had the AAA coach of the year, Maggie Allen, and the player of the year, junior outside hitter Luke Zelnis.
Crusaders on the first team were senior setter Anthony Anderson, senior outside hitter Zach Carff and senior rightside hitter Malachi Gnade.
Lutheran St. Charles senior outside hitters Ian Sandfort and Rhett Holt also made the first team, along with Bishop DuBourg senior outside hitter Connor Gagen.
Others on the second team were St. Mary’s senior middle hitter David Glover and sophomore outside hitter Jacob Sawyer, St. Dominic senior middle hitter Casey Sachs, Duchesne junior middle hitter Dane Gaither and Lutheran St. Charles senior middle hitter Josh Osborne.
All-conference liberos were Lutheran St. Charles senior Mathew Richter and St. Dominic sophomore Noah Schuessler.