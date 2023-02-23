Four will be a special number for Borgia senior Ava Mohart going forward.
Four was the number of races she swam at this year’s state meet and also her place in the finals of both the 50 freestyle (24.18 seconds) and 100 freestyle (53.25) Saturday at the Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships in St. Peters.
Four is additionally the number of state medals Mohart ends her high school career with after adding this year’s two to go alongside her two medals from last season.
“I have shadow boxes that I put my junior year (medals) in with a bunch of pictures, so now I have to do my senior one,” Mohart said.
Mohart finished 0.58 of a second behind the state champion, Carl Junction’s Chloe Miller, in the 50 freestyle and 1.97 seconds behind the new Class 1 meet record time (51.28) of Savannah’s Makenzie Kurre in the 100 freestyle.
“I’m really proud of my time and what I did yesterday in the 50 freestyle, dropping over a second from my PR this season,” Mohart said. “Then the 100 was almost a second (improvement) and I stayed at almost the exact same time today, so I’m really excited and really happy.”
Mohart earned 30 team points between those two races, the highest individual total for a Borgia swimmer at a state meet.
“That is the highest individual point finisher, boys or girls,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “That is the result of very systematic planning and hard work. She wanted this, she got it and she is cool under pressure.”
Mohart improved on both of her school record times in both individual races during Friday’s preliminary heats, touching in the 50 freestyle in 23.91 and the 100 freestyle in 52.23.
“She’s a head shorter than a lot of the girls walking out there for the sprints,” Jones said. “That is just a huge advantage for them in the turns, but she swam her way back into it through sheer determination.”
Borgia finished with 32 points, ranking 22nd overall in the final Class 1 team standings from the two-day meet.
The other two points came from Borgia’s 16th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, swam by Mohart, fellow senior Sophia Fletcher, sophomore Sophia Sullentrup and freshman Brennan Pfeiffer.
“I’m really excited to see what the next chapter of my life will bring, but I’m really sad to leave this and my team,” Mohart said. “I really love my team. They’re all like sisters to me. I’m really sad to leave them and our awesome coach.”
That group clocked in at 3:53.75, bettering yet another program record for the Lady Knights and becoming the first Borgia girls relay team to make the second day of state swim competition in the process.
The Lady Knights dropped their best time in the race in both days of the state competition.
“It was huge,” Jones said. “We never made it to Day 2 (before) and this time they really got after it. They all got great splits.”
Only the top 16 entries in each race qualify for the second day at the state meet with the top eight racing in the championship finals and the ninth through 16th place qualifiers swimming in a consolation final.
Borgia had two narrow misses in an attempt to get more entries through Friday’s preliminary heats.
Pfeiffer clocked in at 1:02.62 in the 100 butterfly and ranked 17th overall, one spot away from making the consolation heat.
Mohart, Pfeiffer, Fletcher and Sullentrup also ranked 18th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.98. They were listed as the second alternate for Saturday’s finals.
Pfeiffer joined Mohart in swimming in four races Friday. The freshman also participated in the 200 freestyle, placing 25th in 2:06.45.
“For Brennan to get into two (individual) events as a freshman is huge,” Jones said. “Sophia Sullentrup was sidelined at the beginning of the season with a shoulder injury. She has been going to physical therapy all year. Sophia Fletcher had the best swim of her life and got great results. I will miss her as a captain.”
The Lady Knights graduate three seniors from this year’s team in Mohart, Fletcher and Jamie Poepsel.