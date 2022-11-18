Can the fourth time be the charm?
St. Francis Borgia is making its fourth trip to the MSHSAA boys soccer championships this weekend and is seeking its first state title.
The Knights (13-9) faced Bishop DuBourg (14-11) Friday morning at 10 a.m. while this paper was being produced.
Borgia will play either New Covenant Academy (17-8-1) of Springfield or Summit Christian Academy (17-6) of Lees Summit Saturday. The third-place game is slated to start at 10 a.m. with the championship game at 11 a.m.
Information will be posted on emissourian.com and game stories will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
In 2002, the only time the Knights played for the title, Chris Bankie, then the head coach, talked about the first team in a particular sport to win a state title achieving legend status.
Can the 2022 Knights become that team?
Borgia has faced its semifinal opponent, Bishop DuBourg, recently. The two teams, both members of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, met Oct. 24 with Borgia winning, 4-2.
Borgia opened scoring with Hunter Reinberg scoring in the eighth minute. Adam Rickman scored with 15:20 left in the half and Tyler Kromer scored the third goal. It was 3-1 at the half.
“We started strong with three goals, but I think we relaxed to much and let them back in it,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said after that game. “They scored with less than a minute left in the half. The second half was back and forth with both teams playing hard and creating chances. They scored on a PK late to pull within one. The last few minutes were tense until we put one in during the last couple of minutes to seal the win.”
Zach Mort scored with 56 seconds to play to put the win away.
Besides the head-to-head game, the two schools have played a number of other common opponents. Bishop DuBourg defeated Helias while Borgia lost to the Jefferson City school. Borgia beat St. Pius X of Festus while Bishop DuBourg lost to that team.
The Cavaliers have two top scorers. Austin Bergmann has netted 20 goals with six assists. Mateo Switzer has 13 goals and 13 assists.
Next are Andrew Luzecky with eight goals and seven assists and Owen Reynolds with six goals and six assists.
Kevin Hensen has been DuBourg’s top goalkeeper.
Information about the other two teams isn’t as readily available, however.
Summit Christian Academy advanced by winning its district over Lone Jack, 3-1. In the quarterfinals, it came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Maryville, 3-2.
New Covenant Academy routed Smithton, 3-0, in the quarterfinals last Saturday. Dalton Anderson, Landon Cummings and Zane Winslow scored the goals. It was the team’s 12th shutout of the season.
This is the fourth visit for the Knights to the state semifinals.
Borgia has played in the championship game once, falling to Cape Girardeau Notre Dame in 2002 near the end of the fourth overtime, 1-0. The game stayed scoreless until 3:43 remained in the fourth overtime. Cape Notre Dame’s Jeff Borsey knocked the ball into the net after a collision between Borgia’s goalkeeper and a Cape Notre Dame player following a free kick lofted into the box from the left sideline.
The Knights finished third in Class 1A-3A in 1998 and in Class 2 in 2015.
In 1998, Borgia recovered from a semifinal loss to beat Bolivar, 3-0, after losing to Aquinas-Mercy in the semifinals, 1-0. Matt Pickens, who enjoyed a long career in professional soccer and a Major League Soccer title. He stopped a penalty kick in Borgia’s 1-0 quarterfinal win over St. Dominic.
In 2015, the Knights advanced in a similar style, beating Missouri Military Academy in the sectional, 3-1, and Duchesne in the quarterfinals, 1-0 in overtime.
Borgia fell to Archbishop O’Hara (now part of St. Michael) in the semifinals, 1-0, with the goal being scored just past the hour mark. The Knights bounced back to win third place over Southern Boone County, 3-1.