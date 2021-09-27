Something had to give Thursday afternoon.
Two winless boys soccer teams met at St. Clair High School, with St. Francis Borgia Regional securing its first victory of the season, 8-0.
Borgia improved to 1-9 for the season while St. Clair dropped to 0-9 with the loss.
“It’s a little late in coming,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I think we’ve deserved it for a while, but it’s nice to finally get it.”
St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said defense is his team’s strength right now.
“Our defense has been pretty strong all year,” Rego said. “We’re still trying to get the offense and midfield to work together. We’ve got a lot of hard work to do there. Borgia is a great team. They’re fast, and they pass quick. We’re just a little slower than they are, but we hung with them and did really great for only having one sub.”
While Borgia got its first win, Rego hopes next week is St. Clair’s turn.
“We’ve been trying to put it into their heads that they’ve been playing really good soccer, even thought we only have one or two subs,” Rego said. “We’re hanging in there, not giving up and giving 110 percent the whole game. We’re proud of that. We have three games next week, and hopefully we get our first win.”
Strohmeyer complimented the Bulldogs.
“First of all, credit to St. Clair,” Stohmeyer said. “They always play hard and never give up. The first half, we played too relaxed. We talked at halftime that we need to play with full intensity any time you’re on the field. I think in the second half we got that intensity and really took control.”
Borgia set the tone early as Adam Rickman scored just 1:40 in the game.
Borgia peppered St. Clair’s net during the opening half, but the Bulldogs got a combination of saves and offsides calls to go with Borgia’s missed shots.
Zach Mort scored in the fifth minute and Peyton Grannemann netted his first goal with 24:25 left in the half.
Borgia’s last goal of the half came from Joe Adolphson with 20:41 to play.
The Bulldogs were able to shut down Borgia for the rest of the half and for over eight minutes into the second half before Sam Chambers scored with 31:20 to play.
The final three goals came in a span of just over three minutes.
Grannemann added his second goal with 25:22 left on the clock. Tyler Kromer scored with 24:21 to go, and Rickman brought the game to an early end with a marker with 22:18 to play.
Zach Mort added two assists while Justin Mort stopped two St. Clair shots for the shutout.
Nathan Bess made 15 saves for St. Clair over 40 minutes. Greg Adams stopped three shots in 18 minutes. Each allowed four goals.
“Even though the scores don’t show it, he (Bess) has been keeping us in games all year because of all the great saves he’s been making,” Rego said.
“It’s definitely a relief to get that first win,” Strohmeyer said. “It weighs on everybody when you’re waiting for that first win. Some games, I think we should have won, but we also play a very tough schedule. There are games we played well but shouldn’t have won. Having that first win, we take a deep breath and hit that second half of the season.”
Borgia-St. Dominic
The Knights played their second Archdiocesan Athletic Association match Tuesday at home against St. Dominic. The Crusaders won, 8-0.
“It is tough to play two really good teams back to back nights,” Strohmeyer said. “We expended a lot of energy Monday night against Timberland, and then to turn around and play Dominic is tough. The boys gave what they had, and we win and lose as a team. I don’t think we beat them if we were fresh, but I also don’t think it ends early.”
Justin Mort stopped 17 St. Dominic shots in the Borgia goal.
George Morrow had two goals and an assist for the Crusaders. Nate Grewe scored twice.
Owen Gober and Jack Lafata each had one goal and one assist. Johnny Petruso and Aiden Wania scored once.
Evan Cornett, Chase Freesmeier and Conor Meyers each had one assist.
Luke Cullison and Aiden Mylenbusch each played a half in goal. Cullison made one save.