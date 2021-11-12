Can St. Francis Borgia Regional continue its Cinderella run Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 1 boys soccer quarterfinals?
Borgia (5-18) is the underdog when it visits the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars (19-5-1) with a spot in the Class 1 semifinals on the line.
On paper, the game almost seems a mismatch.
“Our record really doesn’t show how really well we played as a group this year,” Borgia junior forward Zach Mort said. “We played a lot of good Class 3 and Class 4 schools. The record doesn’t mean much now that we’ve gotten into the state playoffs.”
Lutheran St. Charles was ranked first in the most recent Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 1 power rankings while the Knights were 10th among 40 teams.
However, Borgia had the highest opponent size among any team in the class, 2.9. Lutheran St. Charles tied STEAM Academy for second on that list at 2.5.
The teams have one common foe, St. Mary’s. Both teams lost to the Class 2 District 2 champions.
The Cougars have a trio of scoring threats in Sam Magueja (19 goals), Liam McCarty (14 goals) and Cuinn Lurtz (12 goals).
Should an opponent shut them down, Ben Versemann has netted eight goals, and Nicholas Richter has scored five times.
Lurtz is the team’s leading playmaker with 12 assists. Versemann has helped on six goals.
In goal, Caleb Engelhardt leads the team with a 12-1-1 record and 0.89 GAA. He has played in seven shutouts.
Magueja also is an option in goal. He’s 6-4 with five shutouts and a 1.18 GAA.
Lutheran St. Charles dominated its district, beating Canton, 6-0, and Crossroads College Prep, 7-0.
For Borgia, Adam Rickman is the team’s top goal scorer with 10 markers. Zach Mort has scored seven times, and Anthony Strohmeyer has six goals.
Mort has seven assists, and Strohmeyer is next with 16.
Justin Mort has played most of the season in goal, going 4-16 with four shutouts and a 3.42 GAA.
The Borgia-Lutheran St. Charles winner will play the Smithton-Maryville winner Nov. 19 at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton in the semifinals.
Teams remaining on the other side of the bracket are St. Pius X (Festus), Brentwood, Laquey and Fair Grove.
Mort said the Knights have to believe they can win.
“We need to keep a positive attitude, work hard every day,” Zach Mort said. “We know we’re going to be an underdog in every game. We have to keep that positive mentality and think, ‘If we can stay in the game, we’ve got a chance to win it.’ ”