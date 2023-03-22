St. Francis Borgia’s girls soccer team collected a bit of everything over the weekend at the Rolla Blue Fish Girls Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Knights went 1-1-1, winning the consolation match over Blair Oaks Saturday, 6-0.
Hayley Stieffermann, Abby Schutte and Sydney Kessler found the net in the first half for the Lady Knights.
Borgia added second-half goals from Kessler, Stieffermann and Madi Lieberoff.
That was a reverse from Friday’s pool games.
Borgia opened with a 0-0 tie with Northwest and lost to Pacific, 2-0.
Additional information was not available at deadline.
The Lady Knights return home Tuesday to host Union at 6 p.m.
