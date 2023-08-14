Seven fall sports varsity programs opened practices Monday for St. Francis Borgia High School.
Most of the teams practiced at Borgia, but girls golf and boys swimming were at off-campus venues.
Boys soccer
The Class 1 defending state champion Borgia soccer Knights had 36 prospective players come out on the opening day Monday.
Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said all 36 will make the program to play on either the varsity or junior varsity levels.
“It was a good first day,” Strohmeyer said Tuesday. “The guys were focused and ready to play. We had really good intensity for Day 1. There is certainly a lot of work to be done, but a positive start overall.”
The Knights will move up a class this season due to their success last year, but exactly where the team will fall in the postseason won’t be known until Aug. 25.
Borgia brings back eight starters from the championship team, beginning with senior Justin Mort in net. Mort, a four-year starter in goal, also plays baseball and was on the Borgia Class 5 runner-up team in the spring, the Post 218 Junior team, which was second in state, and the Post 218 Senior team, which tied for third in the Mid-South Regional after winning the state title. Mort was ready to go Monday in net.
Senior Drew Fischer was the Class 1 Player of the Year and will pair with junior Christopher Hasting in central defense.
In the midfield, seniors Anthony Strohmeyer and Peyton Grannemann lead the way.
Up front, top returners are seniors Tyler Kromer and Adam Rickman. Rickman scored all three of Borgia’s goals in the semifinals and championship games last year.
Strohmeyer indicated that Borgia will have a Blue versus White scrimmage at a date to be announced. The team is not scheduled to play in a jamboree this year.
Softball
Debbie Frank, a longtime assistant softball coach, is taking over as the program’s head coach this fall from Andrew Eggert.
Frank reported 24 players came out for the team with nine of them being new to the team.
“We only graduated two seniors last year, but with so many new players we are getting to know them and how they will fit in,” Frank said. “The returning players have been encouraging the new players and cheering them on. They are all working hard.”
Frank said all 24 will be retained with no cuts. The players will be distributed to both the varsity and JV teams.
“We are excited this year to have 24 players, so we will be able to field a full JV team,” Frank said.
Even with only two seniors lost to graduation, the team still is young. There is only one senior on the team this season, Amanda Dorpinghaus. She will be one of the team’s primary pitchers.
“Amanda was a great utility player last year when not in the circle, so we anticipate the same this year,” Frank said. “As a pitcher, she will be replacing Celia Gildehaus who graduated.”
Several others are expected to step up.
“Averi Glosemeyer, a junior, will be returning behind the plate,” Frank said. “Averi is a hard worker and is fun to watch. Izabella Glosemeyer, also a junior, will return to the outfield. Paige Vogelgesang, another junior, will be at shortstop and will also see some time in the circle. Clara Nowak, a sophomore, will be in center field and see time in the circle as well.”
The team is holding a scrimmage Friday at 4 p.m.
The Lady Knights are at the Washington jamboree at South Point Tuesday, Aug. 22, starting at 5 p.m.
Timberland will be joining Washington and Borgia for that event.
Boys swimming
Borgia’s boys swimming team had one of its most successful teams last season, but lost several top swimmers to graduation.
Diane Jones returns as the team’s head coach.
On the opening day of practice, there were 14 swimmers out for the team with seven veterans and seven newcomers.
Jones said things went very well on the first day.
Top returners include senior Nick Haberberger, junior Ian Pfeiffer and sophomore Lincoln Schaefer. Those three competed in the MSHSAA state meet last season.
Juniors Lukas Etter and Connor Briggs and sophomore Braydon Weggemann also return this season.
Girls volleyball
CJ Steiger’s team is looking to rebound from last year’s 14-16-1 record and had 42 players out for the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels on the opening day.
Brad Bruns is back as Steiger’s varsity assistant and the pair is trying to build upon a large number of returning players.
The Lady Knights have both of their setters from last year, Brooke Leesmann and Macy Strubberg, back. Both middle hitters, Sophie Hurst and Joanna Gillen, also return.
Steiger indicated an emphasis is being put on ball control with the defensive specialist position being scrutinized.
