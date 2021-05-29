Schmidt Wins
Borgia's Sam Schmidt wins the 100-meter dash at the Borgia Invitational earlier this spring.

 Bill Battle

St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Sam Schmidt finished his track and field career with two state championships Saturday at Jefferson City High School.

Schmidt won the Class 3 100- and 200-meter titles.

Schmidt captured the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.79 and was the only Class 3 boys runner to break the 11-second barrier.

In the 200-meter dash, Schmidt ran a time of 21.68, winning by 0.57 of a second.

Other Class 3 state medalists from Borgia and St. Clair were:

Borgia freshman Koen Zeltmann finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.42. He was third before a re-run between two competitors.

St. Clair junior Alex Reinwald finished fifth in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.55.

St. Clair junior Austin Dunn landed at 6.57 meters (21-6.75) to play sixth in the boys long jump.

St. Clair sophomore Vada Moore landed at 4.89 meters (16-0.5) to finish eighth in the Class 3 girls long jump.

Powered by Schmidt and Zeltmann, Borgia finished ninth in the boys team standings with 25 points.

St. Clair was in a three-way tie with Winfield and Springfield Catholic for 34th with seven team points.

St. Clair’s girls scored one point to tie for 54th with Herculaneum and St. Louis Notre Dame.