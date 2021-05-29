St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Sam Schmidt finished his track and field career with two state championships Saturday at Jefferson City High School.
Schmidt won the Class 3 100- and 200-meter titles.
Schmidt captured the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.79 and was the only Class 3 boys runner to break the 11-second barrier.
In the 200-meter dash, Schmidt ran a time of 21.68, winning by 0.57 of a second.
Other Class 3 state medalists from Borgia and St. Clair were:
Borgia freshman Koen Zeltmann finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.42. He was third before a re-run between two competitors.
St. Clair junior Alex Reinwald finished fifth in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.55.
St. Clair junior Austin Dunn landed at 6.57 meters (21-6.75) to play sixth in the boys long jump.
St. Clair sophomore Vada Moore landed at 4.89 meters (16-0.5) to finish eighth in the Class 3 girls long jump.
Powered by Schmidt and Zeltmann, Borgia finished ninth in the boys team standings with 25 points.
St. Clair was in a three-way tie with Winfield and Springfield Catholic for 34th with seven team points.
St. Clair’s girls scored one point to tie for 54th with Herculaneum and St. Louis Notre Dame.