ST. PETERS — That close.
Just 0.01 of a second (one one-hundredth) separated St. Francis Borgia Regional freshman Ava Mohart from the MSHSAA medalists Saturday at the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.
Swimming at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, Mohart was the closest of the area’s five entries, between Borgia and Washington, to bring home a metallic souvenir.
Borgia scored 17 team points in the meet.
50 Freestyle
Borgia sophomore Ava Mohart just missed the medal stand in the 50 freestyle by 0.01 of a second.
Mohart placed ninth with a time of 25.07. Her qualifying time was 24.9.
Cor Jesu Academy’s Ashley Mather was eighth with a time of 25.06.
Maggie Moore of New Covenant Academy won the state title with a time of 23.5.
Mohart scored nine team points for her finish.
100 Freestyle
Mohart followed up her ninth-place finish in the 50 freestyle by placing 11th in the 100 freestyle. She posted a time of 54.93. She was 0.42 of a second from claiming a state medal.
Mohart’s seed time was 54.40.
Washington senior Aubrie Moreland won her heat in a time of 56.65 and finished 19th overall in her final high school race.
Moreland bettered her seed time of 56.65.
Kearney’s Andi Kremlin was the event winner with a time of 52.29.
200 Freestyle
Moreland kicked off the area’s participation with a time of 2:03.02 in the 200 freestyle. She finished 19th overall.
She shaved 0.16 of a second off of her qualifying time of 2:03.18.
Cor Jesu’s Anna Moehn won the title with a new Class 1 record time of 1:50.39.
A time of 1:56.15 was needed to earn a state medal.
200 Freestyle Relay
Borgia’s team of Elizabeth Simily, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Ava Mohart finished second in its heat with a time of 1:45.66, two seconds faster than its seed time of 1:47.66.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones noted that the Simily, a senior, posted her fastest time of the season on the lead leg.
Borgia finished 16th overall, improving two places from its seed time.
Additional state swimming coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian