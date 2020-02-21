St. Francis Borgia Regional will have a representative at this week’s MSHSAA Wrestling Championships.
Joseph Lause (113) finished second in his weight class at the Class 2 District 2 meet in Mexico, qualifying to advance to Columbia.
As a team, the Knights scored 25 points in the two-day event to finish 12th, between Owensville (29) and Wright City (22.5).
Kirksville won the team title with 192.5 points with Blair Oaks (157) ending second.
“There were some small brackets, but good competition from our district,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said.
Lause was Borgia’s lone qualifier, and the first state qualifier from the school since 2018.
“Great work and progress by a third-year wrestler,” Posinski said.
Competing, Lause (32-7) drew a bye in the opening round before pinning Kirksville’s Lathon Wilcox in 2:38.
Lause made the title match with a 10-6 decision over Brayan Juarez of Mexico.
In the title match, Owen Uhls of Fulton, last year’s Class 2 state champion at 106, pinned Lause in 1:09.
Borgia’s other team points came from Oliver Mace (152) and Brynner Frankenberg (170).
Mace won two matches in the consolation rounds, beating Lutheran St. Charles’ Kirk Hendricks, 5-1, and pinning Winfield’s Nathaniel Wyant in 1:41.
Austin Skaggs of Southern Boone edged Mace in the quarterfinals, 6-5.
“It was a tough match and probably Mace’s best match of the season,” Posinski said.
In the consolation semifinal, Eli Batiste of Blair Oaks was a 1-0 winner, knocking Mace out. Mace finished with a 17-7 record.
“His matches on Saturday were the best matches he wrestled all season,” Posinski said. “He was able to focus when it mattered.”
Frankenberg, who ended the season at 24-17, won his middle match by pinning Phoenix Andrew of Wright City in 0:51. He opened with a 3:33 loss to Adam Rowles of Priory and was knocked out in a 3:31 pin against Boonville’s Travis Dell.
“He can back on Saturday more focused and determined,” Posinski said.
Nathan Boone (160) lost both of his matches. He dropped a 16-8 major decision to Mexico’s Terrell Williams and a 1:51 pin against Kirksville’s Dominic Cahalan.
“He was not able to find a rhythm for his matches,” said Posinski.
Boone ended the season at 20-16.
“Unfortunately, our only senior, Thad Isgrigg, was not able to wrestle due to a medical condition,” Posinski said. “His season and career ended. He’s a good kid with a great heart.”