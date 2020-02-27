One win was all that separated St. Francis Borgia Regional junior Joseph Lause from the medal stand at the MSHSAA Championships.
Lause, a junior, was Borgia’s lone representative in the Class 2 state meet. He was Borgia’s first state qualifier in two years since Dylan Hellebusch finished third at 138 pounds and his brother, Adam Hellebusch, was fifth at 113 pounds.
Lause, who finished his season at 34-9, was a district runner-up and Borgia’s lone state qualifier.
“I was very proud of his hard work and dedication and all of his work in the off season to really make some great improvements this year,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said..
He needed 26 seconds to win his opening match Thursday, pinning Harrisonville’s Nick Ripperger.
In Friday’s quarterfinal, Lause dropped a 5-1 decision to Ethan Day of Excelsior Springs.
“He had a great match against Day,” Posinski said. “He lasted the entire three periods. He just couldn’t turn him.”
Day went on to finish second in the state meet to Fulton’s Owen Uhls, 5-0. Uhls was the lone wrestler to beat Lause in the district meet the previous weekend.
Lause came back to win a 15-0 technical fall against Dexter’s Eric Harmon in 5:00.
In the bubble round, Lause dropped a 6-2 decision to Mexico’s Brayan Juarez in a rematch of last week’s district semifinal.
In the team standings, Lause scored 6.5 points to help Borgia fnish 36th in the team standings.
Borgia finished between Potosi and University City in the team totals.
Monett won the team title with 149.5 points. Odessa was second at 142 points.
Overall, it was a historic year for Borgia’s small roster. The team had its first-ever girls wrestler, Aine Callahan. The team had five boys on the squad with four competing in the district tournament. Joining Lause in the postseason were Oliver Mace (152), Brynner Frankenberg (170) and Nathan Boone (160). Thad Isgrigg was unable to wrestle in the district meet.