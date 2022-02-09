St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan found some success at the MSHSAA Class 1 District 2 meet held at North Point High School near Wentzville.
Callahan (125) won one of her three contested bouts, scoring four team points to help the Lady Knights tie for 44th among 50 teams. California and Cole Camp also ended with four team points.
“However nervous she was a couple of days out from the tournament, I thought Aine showed up Saturday morning ready to wrestle,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “She seemed calm, and even confident, as she prepared for the day which is where you want your wrestlers to be at that point.”
Callahan will continue her quest for a state-qualifying berth next year.
“The good thing is that she is a junior and has another year ahead of her,” Hellebusch said. “I truly believe that with a good offseason and a regrouping of what the goals should be for her senior year, that Aine will come back next season and be wrestling in Columbia in mid-February. She’s a good wrestler and a fast learner, so there’s no doubt that she can achieve that goal.”
Washington was the district champion with 146 points, one point ahead of Holt.
Francis Howell Central (138.5), Brookfield (110.5) and St. Charles (102) rounded out the top five.
Ranking sixth through 10th were Timberland (98), Ft. Zumwalt North (97), Fulton (84), Southern Bone (80) and Jefferson City (65.5).
Callahan went 17-11 for the season and opened the district meet with a bye.
In the second championship round, she was pinned by St. Charles’ Hayley Newton in 1:35.
“We thought that Aine wrestled especially well in her first match after getting shot on and taken down right away in the first period,” Hellebusch said.
“She recovered well and instantly became the aggressor in the match, getting the reversal and near fall points. Luckily for her opponent, the action went out of bounds and a restart was necessary because Aine was working her girl over really good and was in the process of getting a potential fall in order. “Upon the restart, Aine again took the reins with a lot of pressure but got a little too anxious and got caught and turned, ultimately getting pinned,” he said. “All in all though, I think it was her best match of the day.”
After another bye in the wrestleback bracket, Callahan pinned Washington’s Stella Secor in 4:42.
Brookfield’s Diana Linscott defeated Callahan in the fourth wrestleback round by a pin in 1:54.
“She wrestled well in her second match and won by pin, but things were a little sloppy,” Hellebusch said. “The third match was her final match and she ended up getting put on her back and pinned in the second period, ultimately ending her season.”