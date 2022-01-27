Aine Callahan won two of her five bouts Friday night for the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Lady Knights at the St. Clair Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Callahan, Borgia’s lone wrestler, finished fourth in the 125-pound weight division while scoring 16 team points.
Callahan pinned Herculaneum’s Abby Kostecki in the first round in 0:38.
In the second round, Callahan had a faster win over De Soto’s Paytan Rulo, winning in 0:27.
Facing West Plains’ Natalie Stewart, Callahan was pinned in 0:51.
Competing in the championship bracket, Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs pinned Callahan in 1:16.
In the third-place bout, St. Clair’s Audrey Declue pinned Callahan in 3:20.