One more win.
That’s all St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan needed to prolong her season to the sectional round.
Callahan (117), Borgia’s lone female wrestler, saw her season end Saturday in the Class 1 District 2 meet in St. Clair. She was 12-8 on the season.
“Well it definitely wasn’t the outcome we were looking for but Aine wrestled hard in each match and overcame some difficult situations along the way,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “She never gave up, even when she unfortunately had to wrestle off of her back.”
Callahan opened action with a win in the quarterfinals over Rockwood Summit’s Chaire Perks by a pin in 5:10.
In the semifinals, Callahan ran into Washington’s Allison Meyer and the two-time state qualifier pinned Callahan in 1:14.
Coming back in the consolation semifinals, Lafayette’s Shayla Wade pinned Callahan in 3:30.
“Aine is a wrestler and knows what it takes to be competitive in this difficult sport,” Hellebusch said. “She showed a lot of promise for the future and I know that she will be working hard in the offseason to solidify a deeper run into the postseason, which will hopefully end up concluding at state.”
Callahan accounted for six team points, good for a 15th-place tie in the meet. St. James also ended with six points.
Washington was the team winner with 140 points. Lafayette was second at 134 while St. Clair ended third at 114 points.
Rounding out the top five were Rolla (111.5) and Waynesville (110).
Also among area schools, Union was 10th with 50 points, Pacific finished 11th at 29 points and Sullivan was 14th with 10 points.