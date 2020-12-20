Wednesday was a night for history with the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling program.
Borgia’s first-ever girls wrestler, Aine Callahan, won her weight class title at the Blair Oaks Tournament.
“Not only did she win every match but she also pinned every one of her competitors for the wins,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “She continues to make Borgia history by being the first female to ever win a wrestling tournament for the school and the way she did it was impressive.”
Callahan (122) pinned two Oglesby wrestlers from Fulton in the opening rounds. Callahan won over Janie Oglesby in 3:29 and Emma Oglesby in 1:47.
In the third round, Callahan pinned Wright City’s Samantha Byerly in 4:53.
Callahan pinned Jefferson City’s Zoey Mzeru in 5:08 to win the title.
On the same night, Borgia’s boys competed in a quad meet at Westminster Christian Academy. Only one meet score was reported with Rockwood Summit beating the Knights, 66-6. Borgia also wrestled the host team and Priory.
The Knights had five wrestlers.
• Joseph Lause (126) won three times, twice by pins.
• Estiven Levin (145) was pinned in all three bouts. Hellebusch said his match against Rockwood Summit’s John Berry was ended 14 seconds from full time.
• Joe Volmert (160) lost all three matches by pins.
• Brynner Frankenberg (182) won one of three bouts, pinning Westminster’s Matt Bergman. He was pinned in the other two matches.
• Jacob Gildehaus (220) lost his first two matches, but earned his first varsity victory over Westminster’s Aaron Chase.
“Jacob grinded out a tough match and definitely earned the win,” Hellebusch said.
Hellebusch knows there’s much work ahead for his program.
“As a team, we definitely need to put in more work and make improvements during the Christmas break,” Hellebusch said.