Borgia’s Natalie Alferman came home with a souvenir Tuesday.
Alferman, one of three area qualified girls golfers, captured a state medal from the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships held at the Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar by placing 13th in the individual standings.
She is Borgia’s first state medalist since Kayla Eckelkamp placed ninth in 2008.
“Natalie did exactly what she needed to do,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Most golf matches aren’t won or lost by who hit the ball the best. It usually comes down to who managed their misses the best. Natalie did this both days.”
Alferman, a junior, shot 97 on the first day and 103 on the second to end with a score of 200 for the 36-hole meet.
She tied Tarkio’s Jamie Barnett, Palmyra’s Mallory Comstock and Villa Duchesne’s Emma Haas for the spot.
“I think she would be the first one to tell you that she did not hit the ball as well as she could both days, but she is learning to play smart golf,” Pelster said. “She avoided the hazards and limited her putts. These greens were the fastest greens we played this year and had more slope than anywhere else. Even though she had some three putts over the course of two days, she did a great job of staying focused and taking the round shot by shot.”
It was Alferman’s second state trip in a row.
“It has been a long time since we have had someone medal at state from our girls program, and Natalie definitely deserved it,” Pelster said. “I look forward to her riding this moment and doing even greater things next year.”
Borgia’s other golfer, senior Bree Nieder, tied for 61st in the meet, carding a two-day score of 226. She shot 115 on Monday and knocked four strokes off Tuesday.
“While Bree did not have the week she was hoping for, I was so proud of her,” Pelster said.
“Bree showed why she was always considered the leader of our team. She had a really rough hole to start off her round on Day 1, but she still did a great job of keeping a positive attitude during the tournament.”
Playing at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Washington’s Molly Buschmann shot 205 for the two-day event to tie for 56th in Class 3. Buschmann shot 105 in Monday’s round and 100 Tuesday.
Buschmann, a sophomore, tied Tolton Catholic’s Katelyn Ankenman, Grain Valley’s Charlsie Dressen, Pembroke Hill’s Catherine Panko and Parkway North’s Frederique Weiss for the spot.
“I was proud of Molly for her effort all year, and that was still the case after her play at the state tournament as well,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Molly would likely tell you that she expected to shoot a better score on Day 1 of the tournament, but I felt like she handled the pressure of a state tournament well for being there for the first time. She bounced back on the second day and really played some good golf. On her last nine holes of the second day, she had four pars, four bogeys and a double bogey. She was really playing well at that time.”
Fischer said he feels Buschmann can, and will, improve.
“Molly is passionate about the game of golf, and I know she expects big things of herself next season,” Fischer said. “She puts a lot of time in during the offseason to improve her game, and I feel she will do the same this offseason. Molly represented our school community, the Washington community, her family and herself very well during her time at the state tournament.”
Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski won with a two-day score of 139 with rounds of 66 and 73. She won by six strokes over Tolton Catholic’s Audrey Rischer.
Springfield Catholic also won the team title with a score of 613, 90 strokes in front of runner-up Webster Groves. Tolton Catholic was one stroke behind Webster Groves at 704.
In the Class 1 meet, New Covenant Academy’s Savannah Thessing won the title at 172 with two rounds of 86. She was five strokes in front of Villa Duchesne’s Kathryn Fesler.
Villa Duchesne did win the team title with a score of 754. New Covenant Academy was second at 799 with Centralia shooting 811 to claim third.
Pelster said it was a difficult tournament.
“This course played so tough, and you did not get a chance to rest,” Pelster said. “The wind on Day 2 was a one-to-two club wind on most holes.”