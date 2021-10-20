At the turn, one of the area’s three girls golfers was in contention for a state medal.
At Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar, St. Francis Borgia Regional junior Natalie Alferman was 12th in the Class 1 Tournament after one day with a score of 97, 25 strokes over par.
The state tournaments continue Tuesday with all golfers playing 18 more holes. Besides Alferman, the area’s state golfers are Borgia’s Bree Nieder and Washington’s Molly Buschmann.
New Covenant’s Savannah Thessing was the Class 1 clubhouse leader after one round at 86, 14 over par.
East Buchanan’s Madison Jessen was the runner-up at 88, two strokes behind Thessing.
Nieder shot 115, 43 strokes over par, on the first day to tie for 61st.
Villa Duchesne held a 27-stroke lead over Centralia. Villa Duchesne turned in a 377 score after one round, and Centralia shot 404. The top three Villa Duchesne golfers were tied for sixth, and the next one was in a ninth-place tie.
In the Class 3 Tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Buschmann was tied for 63rd with a round of 105, 33 strokes over par, after one day.
Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski shot 66, six strokes under par, on the opening day to lead Tolton Catholic’s Audrey Rischer by five strokes and Springfield Catholic’s Kyleigh Pfitzner by 10 strokes.
Springfield Catholic shot 307 as a team with Tolton Catholic holding second at 352. Webster Groves (354) and Rolla (355) were close behind Tolton Catholic.