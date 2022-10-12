Fielding full varsity teams for the first time this year, the St. Francis Borgia squad competed Friday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Cross Country Meet at Jefferson Barracks.
“Out of 11 total runners, we had seven runners who hit a PR at the race,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said.
In the team standings, Borgia’s boys placed fifth among six schools with 135 points. Borgia’s girls were sixth with 148 points.
Lutheran St. Charles won the boys race with 31 points, beating Father Tolton Catholic on a tiebreaker.
Other schools were St. Dominic (96), O’Fallon Christian (109), Borgia and Duchesne (139).
Tolton won the girls race with 27 points while St. Dominic was second at 47. Also finishing in front of Borgia were Lutheran St. Charles (62), O’Fallon Christian (127) and Bishop DuBourg (132).
“All of our runners enjoyed the course, as well as the cooler weather,” Gross said.
Jacob Posinski was Borgia’s top-finishing boy, capturing 19th in 19:19.30.
Christopher Reidel placed 34th in 20:50.80.
Zach Mort ended 39th in 21:23.50. Daniel Reidel finished 56th in 23:35.70.
Rounding out the Borgia team were Gus Girdner (35th in 25:24.50) and Liam Callahan (69th in 26:21.90).
Hailey Menges paced Borgia’s girls with a 27th-place finish in 24:27.30.
Madeleine Menges ran 35th in 25:32.40.
Sophie Weber was next, placing 37th in 25:44.40.
The individual winners were Quentin Hermann of Tolton on the boys side (16:47.20) and Tolton’s Elyse Wilmes on the girls side (18:24.80).
“Notable PRs included Jacob Posinski who came in 19th with a time of 19:19 (fastest of all our runners),” Gross said. “Madeleine Menges took over a minute off her previous PR, coming in at 25:32.”
“Her sister, Hailey Menges, our fastest girl runner, came in 24:27. (Madeleine is catching up to her sister).
“On a final note, our cross-teamed soccer players, Chris Reidel and Zach Mort, both did well, running a strong race just a little over 12 hours after their soccer game and win over St. Mary’s.”