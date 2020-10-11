Hitting the road to compete in its conference meet, the St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country program ran Wednesday at McNair Park in St. Charles.
“We only had one full team,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “I thought the girls competed well, but we did have some injuries affect our performance.”
Senior Trent Marquart was Borgia’s top finisher, taking fifth in the varsity boys race in a time of 18:39.13.
“Great race by Trent,” Figas said. “He had really been working hard. He put in his first 10-mile run ever Monday and he got rewarded with an all-conference finish and a big PR. Trent did a nice job getting out in good position all year, but had struggled holding on later in the race. Today was a big step for him as well to see the miles he had been putting in paying off.”
Bishop DuBourg senior George Blanco won the race in 17:20.56 with Tolton Catholic junior Garrett Wilmes finishing second in 17:46.64.
Also finishing in front of Marquart were Tolton’s Drew Freeman (17:55.58) and O’Fallon Christian’s Ronan Hardwicke (17:59.17).
Marquart was Borgia’s lone boy.
Tolton was the team winner with 25 points while St. Dominic was second at 60 points. Rounding out the field were O’Fallon Christian (74), Bishop DuBourg (82) and Trinity Catholic (139).
Borgia had depth in the varsity girls race with five runners and that was enough to earn a team score.
The Lady Knights scored 103 points to place fifth. Trinity also had 103 points, but gained a spot based upon the sixth runner.
Tolton was the champion at 26 points with St. Dominic second at 37. O’Fallon Christian scored 100 points to place third.
Borgia was led by junior Leah Gildehaus, who placed 17th in 25:34.73.
Freshmen Hailey Menges (27:05.31) and Mariah Melland (27:29.95) finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively.
Junior Olivia Bleckman was 28th in 28:36.24 while sophomore Aine Callahan ran 31st in 33:18.01.
“The varsity girls were in a tough spot,” Figas said. “We had two girls coming back from injury and it was probably too soon for them to race. Another group of girls were out due to quarantine.”
“Girls who were slated to run JV had to be moved into to varsity spots so we could compete as a team. I thought they really held their own.”