It was the last time that the St. Francis Borgia boys and girls cross country teams will run together this season.
Thanks to the MSHSAA championship factor, the Borgia boys and girls will run in different classes this Saturday for district competition.
Borgia’s boys will go to the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central High School.
The girls are headed to the Class 3 District 3 meet hosted by Fulton.
“It is a logistical and coaching challenge with this splitting up the runners,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said.
Borgia concluded its regular season Friday in the Clayton Invitational at St. Vincent Park in St. Louis County.
In boys varsity action, Jacob Posinski led the Knights with a 73rd-place finish in 20:11.9.
Daniel Reidel placed 104th with a time of 24:06.9.
In the varsity girls race, the Lady Knights ran six to place in the team standings. Borgia scored 314 points to end 12th of 13 teams. The Lady Knights finished in front of Warrenton (319).
Clayton was the winner with 48 points while Festus was second at 77.
Hailey Menges led the Lady Knights with a 46th-place finish in 24:22.6.
Madeleine Menges was 60th in 25:26.2.
Rounding out Borgia’s varsity girls were Sophie Weber (69th in 26:30.9), Eleanor Schweich (78th in 27:51.0), Aubrey Witte (82nd in 28:16.2) and Aine Callahan (84th in 29:14.0).
In the boys JV race, Borgia’s Gus Girdner was 85th in 21:37.6.
“Three of our girls had another PR, with sophomore Eleanor Schweich getting her fourth or fifth PR this season, and in a row,” Gross said. “Freshman Gus Girdner also had a PR running JV, taking around 45 seconds off his previous best time, finishing at 21:37.”