Saturday’s district cross country races found the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights pulled in two separate directions.
Both the boys and girls teams saw their seasons come to an end on Halloween. The girls placed sixth with 167 points in the Class 3 District 3 race at the Pike County Fairgrounds. The Borgia boys did not field a full team in the Class 4 District 4 race at Big Driver in Washington.
Neither team had an individual place in the top 15 to qualify for the state championship race.
Boys
Moberly’s Antonio Rivera won the race in 18:04.6, though Kirksville was the meet champion with 35 team points.
Trent Marquart was the top finisher for the Knights in 21st place in 20:10.4.
Teammates Trevor Lebish (45th) and Lucas Wolfe (46th) finished together, each with a final time of 22:34.7.
Jacob Posiniski was the Knights’ final runner, coming in 50th in 22:03.1.
“I did not see much of the boys race, but just visually at the end of the race they looked pretty worn down,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “Big Driver has a reputation for really sapping your strength and I think we saw that today. From what I heard, Trent was right where we wanted him to be at the mile mark, but just couldn’t find that spark today. Moving forward with such a small group we really need everyone on board with running this winter.”
Girls
Hermann topped the girls standings up in Pike County with 50 points. Bowling Green served as the host school for the event.
Montgomery County’s Lyric Ford was the top individual finisher in 19:42.47.
Leah Gildehaus finished 26th to lead the Lady Knights’ performances. She crossed the finish line in 23:40.61.
Sophie Weber (32nd, 23:56.91) and Mariah Melland (38th, 24:44.01) each made the top 40.
“Great way to end the season for our girls,” Figas said. “Our top five average was faster than the best individual time we had prior to the race. Leah, Sophie and Mariah did a great job of getting into the race. As the race developed I thought they held their position well. It’s easy to fall back when the going gets rough and you have started faster than usual, but we maintained pretty well.”
Hailey Menges (40th, 25:17.31), Hannah Menges (47th, 26:16.04), Sarah Mayer (49th, 26:38.15) and Olivia Bleckman (50th, 26:38.84) also ran for Borgia.
“Hailey Menges ran a very steady race and Hannah Menges really stormed through the field as the race wore on,” Figas said. “Sarah ran tough through a cramp and still got a huge PR and Olivia ran her best time since her freshman year. A race like this can really boost an athlete’s confidence. We will encourage them to improve their fitness over the winter months.”