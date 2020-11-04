It will be St. Francis Borgia Regional and Rockwood Summit playing Wednesday night in Union for the Class 3 District 6 boys soccer title. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Both won semifinal games Monday at Stierberger Stadium.
“Summit is a strong program and a good team,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We will have to play our best soccer to beat them. The good thing is that we are playing our best soccer of the season right now. Mental toughness is going to be the key.”
Second-seeded Borgia (14-9) won a high-scoring game against the third-seeded Union Wildcats (18-4-1), 6-2.
“Union played hard and they have a lot of talent,” Strohmeyer said. “They are going to be a very good team over the next couple of seasons.”
In the opener, top-seeded Rockwood Summit (8-5) controlled play in a 4-0 win over fourth-ranked Pacific (8-10-2).
Borgia-Union
The final game of the night showcased the offenses of both Borgia and Union.
Union scored first. Evan Hall hit the back of the net following a Union corner kick with 28:08 to play in the first half. Luke Smith assisted.
“Up and down the field, we played a solid game,” Strohmeyer said. “We have struggled against setpieces in our box all season. It is the discipline to stay with marks after first contact. It got us again last night to give up the first goal to Union. I was happy with how we responded after Union’s goal. We raised our level.”
Borgia struck back just under six minutes later. Ethan Mort finished the goal.
The Knights took the lead for good four minutes after tying it. Zach Mort hammered a low shot from the left side. Cooper Bailey dove for the ball, but couldn’t corral it. Jake Nowak was there at the right post in case it didn’t go into the net.
That’s how it stood at the half with Borgia leading 2-1.
Nowak got his goal just over three minutes into the second half. The 3-1 score stood until a flurry in the final 14 minutes.
“It was tough to watch the end of the game, but this group of young men have showed us so much fight, determination, guts, composure, and passion,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “We knew they would never give up. I felt like we were just one finish away from making it a game when it was 3-1. This group has come back four times being down by two goals.”
Ethan Mort scored his second goal with 13:26 to play.
With 7:55 to go, Borgia made it 5-1 with Andrew Dyson getting the goal.
Union got a consolation goal. Isaiah Cojocaru took advantage when Justin Mort came too far out of his net to play the ball. Cojocaru intercepted the pass and hit a long shot into the goal with 5:04 to play.
But, with Union pushing up, that left plenty of openings in the defense. The Knights added the game’s final goal with 1:18 to play when Nowak finished an attack.
Zach Mort assisted on two goals. Dyson, Justin Mort and Nowak each had one assist.
Justin Mort made four saves in the win.
Pacific-Rockwood
Summit
Pacific’s busiest player was Jared Hootman and the goalkeeper stopped many Rockwood Summit shots.
“They are extremely skilled and tactical,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I definitely was pleased with the way our defense played and Jared Hootman had a heck of a game back in goal. He really ended the season nicely in these last two weeks. He had a tough task this year in filling in for Bailey Hoehne and every mistake was going to be magnified. I really liked the fact that he was able to reset after each game.”
The top-seeded Falcons scored two goals in each half. It was 2-0 late in the game before Rockwood Summit added its final two goals.
Mason Crew, Kyle Trombley, Joe Simon and Drew Johnson scored the goals.
Tony Yan assisted on two of them. Simon and Ryan Montgomery each had one assist.
Dominic Haggard stopped four shots for the shutout.
“I though our center mids played excellent last night as well,” Knott said.
“We dropped Gavin Bukowsky back, which allowed us to keep it close for longer. Cade Bell looked confident the entire game.
“I gave the task of man marking their best kid to Faolin Kreienkamp,” Knott said. “He did a great job. Faolin really came into his own these last two weeks. Our goal was to keep it tight and get a fast break opportunity with (Ryan) Sauvage up top. We had a couple of chances, just weren’t able to finish.”
Knott said his team had highlights this season.
“Overall, we had a solid year, fought through some adversity, and really came on these last two weeks,” Knott said. “Our seniors have been the heart and soul of this program. They had excellent careers and we will be sad to see them go.”