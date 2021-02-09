They weren’t playing “I Got You, Babe,” like in the Bill Murray classic movie named after the holiday, “Groundhog Day,” but history still repeated itself Tuesday on the hardwood.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights (10-6) won at home against Pacific (13-6), 55-43, topping the Indians for the second time in four days.
The two teams met the previous Saturday in the championship game of the Union Tournament. It was fitting that the rematch fell on Groundhog Day as the Knights repeated their previous victory.
It was the third time the teams have met this season, the first time being the first round of Borgia’s Turkey Tournament — another Knights win. It may not be the last as the two teams will likely be the top two seeds in Class 5 District 4 when the postseason arrives in three weeks.
“Pacific has gotten so much better since the start of the season and are going to continue to do so,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We just have to keep doing what we can to get better too.”
Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said this was another good learning opportunity for his team.
“It seemed like a quick turnaround because it was,” Bradfisch said. “I thought we carried over a lot of what we did Saturday into tonight. We played hard and we did a lot of good things, but we just came up short again. They’re a good team and we’re trying to catch them, trying to get to where they’re at.”
The first meeting between the teams, Borgia won comfortably by 25 points. The teams were separated by just three points in the final seconds at the Union Tournament before a turnover and a couple of Borgia trips to the free-throw line extended the difference to seven at the final buzzer.
The third meeting was not quite as close at the end, but Pacific was still within striking distance in a two-possession game in the final 90 seconds. Borgia again closed the door on a comeback bid.
“It spread out at the end,” Neier said. “We hit some clutch shots and made some free throws late, but it was a good game and really close the whole way.”
The lead changed hands a total of 12 times in the first three quarters. Pacific ended the first period with a 10-8 lead.
Borgia overtook the Indians at the end of the second period for a 22-21 halftime advantage.
The Knights scored the final five points of the third quarter, breaking a tie to end the period ahead, 34-29.
Protecting the ball was a primary focus for Pacific after turning the ball over 21 times against Borgia Saturday.
“I thought we did a better job taking care of the ball,” Bradfisch said. “We talked about it in the locker room — if you only have 52 possessions in a game and 21 of them get wiped out because of turnovers, you’ve got to take care of the basketball so that you can get more scoring opportunities.”
Grant Schroeder led the Knights with 21 points, his second highest scoring output of the season. The first was a 22-point game against Pacific at the Turkey Tournament.
“He was aggressive going to the ball,” Neier said. “He had a good game and shot a good percentage from inside and was our leading rebounder.”
Schroeder made six rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Max Meyers netted 13 points, including three triples. He also made three rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Andrew Dyson recorded seven points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.
Ryan Kell posted six points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Andrew Patton scored four points with three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block.
Adam Rickman added four points with three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block.
Sam Heggemann and Sam Dunard both had a rebound.
Jacob Sauvage led Pacific with 13 points.
Next was Quin Blackburn with eight points. Other scorers included Don’TA Harris (five), Devin Casey (five), Jack Meyer (five), Gavin Racer (four) and Gavin Bukowsky (three).
Borgia remains home Friday for a Archdiocesan Athletic Association rematch with Tolton Catholic at 7:15 p.m.
Pacific goes on the road Friday to take on the defending Four Rivers Conference champions, St. James, at 7 p.m.