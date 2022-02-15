Trailing at home by 19 points to St. Charles West early in the second half, things looked dire Tuesday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights.
However, Borgia (13-7) pulled together, going on a 24-3 run through much of the third quarter and into the fourth to tie the game, 41-41. Down the stretch, the Knights were able to move into the lead and gain a 56-53 victory.
“The biggest thing was that we had to start chipping back and putting pressure on them,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Our shot selection wasn’t very good in the second quarter and we were trying to rush the offense. We were able to get the ball into the paint and that made a difference. We were able to kick it out and get some more open shots. The ball started going into the basket. What a difference that makes.”
St. Charles West (13-8) did everything right in the first half. The Warriors went on a 13-point run through much of the late first quarter and into the second quarter.
It was 13-10 for St. Charles West after eight minutes and the Warriors were up at the half, 28-14.
The visitors started the third quarter on an 8-3 run, extending the lead to 36-17, before Borgia started to come back.
Sam Dunard knocked down a three, but Barry Thomas scored off a steal. Borgia then scored 21 of the next 22 points on a run that lasted into the fourth quarter.
A three from Grant Schroeder pulled Borgia back to within a pair after three quarters, 39-37.
“We started playing with a lot more energy,” Neier said. “We got after it more defensively. The pressure started getting to them as we crept back and they made more mistakes. They looked like us in the second quarter at times.”
Nathan Kell tied it early in the fourth quarter and a Schroeder rebound tip put Borgia on top for the first time since it was 10-9 in the opening quarter.
St. Charles West wasn’t ready to roll over. Thomas got a steal and basket, starting a span where the teams traded the lead.
Borgia got back-to-back Schroeder baskets before Josh Newell buried a long three to tie it again, 48-48.
The Warriors were up, 51-48, when Schroeder came through again with a three which rolled around the rim before dropping. It was 51-51 with 3:08 to play.
Borgia worked to take the lead. After a Drew Fischer steal, Adam Rickman scored on the third offensive rebound with 2:40 to play, giving Borgia the lead for good.
After a turnover, Schroeder knocked down two free throws with 1:59 to play and Borgia led, 55-51.
Borgia hit one of three free throws, but it was enough to secure the 56-53 victory.
“We had more confidence shooting the ball,” Neier said about the comeback. “When we got our offense rolling and running plays, we put them back on defense and we made some shots. That put more pressure on them.”
Schroeder led Borgia in scoring with 20 points. He knocked down three of Borgia’s eight three-point baskets while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Rickman recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. He also had three assists, three blocked shots and three steals.
Dunard hit a pair of three-point baskets, ending with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Kell netted seven points with one assist, one rebound and one steal. He hit one three-point shot.
Fischer scored six points on two three-point baskets. He also had eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Heath Landwehr pulled down a rebound. Alec Riegel handed out an assist.
Riegel, one of Borgia’s seniors, started in the game. Garren Parks is still out of action recovering from an ankle injury suffered against Warrenton Jan. 7.
“At the beginning of the game, he played with a tremendous amount of energy and had a number of deflections,” Neier said. “He took the ball away and did good things. He played good basketball and really contributed to our team.”
Manager Bryce Marquart, a senior, suited up and was an honorary starter for the game.
“Bryce has done so many things for our program,” Neier said. “We want to honor him. He’s such a big part of our team and we wanted to show him how we feel about him. We named him into the starting lineup and gave him the chance to see what it feels like. He’s gone through many surgeries and he’s shown so much courage throughout it all. We wanted to honor his presence with our team.”
Overall, Borgia went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
Thomas led the Warriors with 15 points and added four steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Newell netted 11 points with four assists and four rebounds. He hit three of St. Charles West’s five three-point baskets.
Andre Montemayor netted nine points with two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Braden Goellner scored eight points with 13 rebounds, six blocked shots, two assists and two steals.
Darin Gordon and Amir Martin each scored four points. Martin also had eight rebounds and two assists.
Gio Patton added two points and two rebounds.
Ian Hollander contributed two assists. Kyle Quinn had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
St. Charles West went 4-9 from the free-throw line.
“Their coach (Pat Steinhoff) does a great job with them,” Neier said. “Before that, we had a great rivalry with Terry Hollander for many years. He’s one of the best coaches ever in Missouri. He’s still at Lindenwood (as an assistant). He built a great program there, I think. They have a lot of pride in their basketball, without a doubt.”
The Knights host rival St. Dominic (15-5) in a nonconference game Friday. While both are members of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, St. Dominic plays in the Small Division while Borgia is in the Large Division.
Borgia has added two games next week. The Knights will host Gateway Legacy Christian Academy Monday at 7 p.m.
This is not the same team that played in the Turkey Tournament and the Owensville Tournament.
Gateway Legacy did play in the Sullivan Tournament, beating Sullivan, but losing to St. James and Capital City.
Capital City (10-11) hosts the Knights Tuesday in Jefferson City. The varsity game is schedule to tip off around 7:30 p.m.