Playing from behind for most of the night, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights weren’t ready to go down without a fight Friday.
Borgia chipped 10 points off of a Helias lead in the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders left with a 69-60 win.
“We played against a very hot team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They have all of the elements to be successful. They have a number of great shooters, speed and size. They’re a well-coached team. Unfortunately, we got off to a slow start again and they were very hot. It took us a while to get going. With their lead, they made it really tough to try to keep coming back.”
Borgia (11-12) fell behind quickly in the first quarter and trailed, 24-7, after eight minutes.
Helias rarely missed from the field in the first half and led 38-25 at the half. The Crusaders knocked down 10 three-point shots through the first 16 minutes.
Helias added to its lead in the third quarter and was up 57-38 going to the fourth quarter.
“With their lead, they made it really tough to try to come back,” Neier said. “We played well in the fourth quarter. If we can do that for all four quarters, we might be able to play with good teams. The one thing the kids need to realize is that it takes playing hard for all four quarters.”
Borgia outscored the Crusaders in the final eight minutes, 22-12, but it wasn’t enough.
Junior Andrew Dyson led the Knights in scoring with 14 points. He hit three of Borgia’s nine three-point baskets and added three assists, two steals, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Freshman Grant Schroeder netted 11 points with two assists and two rebounds.
Senior Alex Brinkmann scored 10 points with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Brinkmann was 4-5 from the free-throw line. For the game, Borgia went 9-12 from the stripe.
Senior Cole Weber closed with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Junior Max Meyers also had eight points and added two assists and a rebound.
Senior Trent Strubberg scored seven points with two rebounds and an assist.
Sophomore Garren Parks contributed two points and a rebound.
Neier indicated the Knights need to get better in blocking out and rebounding to extend the season beyond this week.
Helias was led by sophomore Malcolm Davis, who scored 21 points.
Senior Marcus Anthony was next with 13 points. Colby LeCuru, a senior, scored 12 points.
Borgia plays at home for the final time Tuesday, hosting Vianney at 7 p.m.
Borgia is scheduled to make up the Washington Tournament championship game Wednesday against Francis Howell Central at 7 p.m.
Borgia opens Class 4 District 4 Tournament action Saturday. The Knights are seeded fourth and will play Rockwood Summit at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country at noon. The winner plays top-seeded Westminster Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got three games this week,” Neier said. “It’s all going by fast.”