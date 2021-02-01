Heading into its home tournament next week, Thursday’s game against Cor Jesu Academy turned out to be just what the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights needed.
Trailing by two points in the final seconds, Borgia went the length of the floor and got a basket from senior Avery Lackey to send the contest into overtime.
And, Borgia finished off the comeback, beating the Chargers, 62-58.
“Everyone played well and contributed to this win,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia (8-10) led Cor Jesu (8-9) after one quarter, 14-10, but the Chargers held a 26-24 halftime advantage. Cor Jesu was up after three quarters, 42-39.
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia in scoring with 21 points and was one of three Borgia players to reach double digits.
Lackey followed up her game-tying basket by scoring 16 points. She was 6-11 from the free-throw line. For the game, Borgia was 11-20 from the stripe.
“Avery Lackey has really embraced the role of taking the big shots when needed,” Houlihan said.
Jenna Ulrich hit three of Borgia’s five three-point baskets and closed with 13 points.
Other Borgia scorers were Mya Hillermann with five points, Audrey Richardson and Callyn Weber with three points apiece, and Lexie Meyer with one point.
“Jenna Ulrich really played well and had a couple of clutch threes,” Houlihan said. “Audrey Richardson did a great job managing the game in overtime and made free throws to seal the victory.”
Mallory Ronshausen led the Chargers with 23 points. She hit three of the seven three-point baskets for Cor Jesu and went 4-5 from the free-throw line. She also had six steals, a blocked shot and a steal.
Addison Erusha scored 16 points with seven rebounds and four steals.
Paige Dolreny and Amy Varghese both scored five points.
Sarah Collier was next with four points.
Lauren Knox netted three points while Audrey Beuligmann closed with two points.