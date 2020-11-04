Brent Lemon’s goal with 18 seconds to play in regulation lifted the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights (12-9) to a 4-3 win Tuesday over Northwest.
“This was senior night,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We had our official senior night earlier in the season, not knowing if the season would get canceled, but Tuesday was the seniors’ night. I could feel the intensity before the game from the seniors, knowing their time on our field is coming to a close. And they brought that intensity to the game.”
Ethan Mort scored Borgia’s first goal, but the Lions tied it 11 minutes into the half and took the lead with 3:41 left in the first half.
“Defensively, they knew Jake Nowak has scored a lot of goals and they focused on him,” Strohmeyer said. “Our first goal was a counterattack goal. Their defence shifted toward Nowak on the left and we sent the ball right to another senior, Ethan Mort, who buried the first goal.”
Just before the half, Nowak scored to tie it at the break, 2-2.
Northwest went back on top 12 minutes into the second half, but Nowak netted his second goal to tie it again midway through the half.
“Nowak still got his goals, scoring our second and third goals, both tying the game,” Strohmeyer said.
The score remained 3-3 until Lemon scored the winner in the last minute.
“Then with a 3-3 tie game, senior Brent Lemon put the game-winning goal through the keeper’s legs with 18 seconds left on the clock,” Strohmeyer said. “It was a great hard-fought win for our team against another good team.”
Ethan Mort, Zach Mort and Nowak were credited with assists.
Justin Mort made 10 saves in goal for the win.
Northwest’s goals were scored by Trey Eckols, Trevor Murphy and Dominic Pupillo.
Eckols, Hayden Hatley and Austin Jerger assisted.
Alex Drexler made eight saves in the net.
“Northwest is a good team with a great coach,” Strohmeyer said. “They play a high-speed risk/reward style of soccer. They throw numbers forward at speed hoping to overwhelm the defence. It is fast and relentless, and it led to three goals, but it leaves them vulnerable and we were able to take advantage to stay in the game.”
Borgia finished the regular season with a home game Thursday against Sullivan. The Knights play Union Monday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament in Union. Rockwood Summit plays Pacific in the other first-round game.