Borgia Rallies Past St. Mary’s
By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
Trailing St. Mary’s, 61-52, with 3:34 to play, Friday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division home game seemed to be all but over.
But the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights saved their best for last, going on a 16-2 run to slay the Dragons, 68-63.
“It looked like the game was almost over there,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They were up by nine points and we couldn’t stop them. They were scoring at will every trip down the court. They were getting good shots and they weren’t missing anything. We were lucky to make some baskets to keep in it, and finally we decided we had to try something different. We started pressing and were able to get some steals. That got us some easy buckets and got us back into the game. Once the kids got excited, they started hitting some shots and, lo and behold, suddenly we had the lead.”
Borgia improved to 8-7 overall, 3-2 in the AAA Large Division. St. Mary’s fell to 8-11 overall, 0-5 in league play.
“It was just a great high school game,” Neier said. “What a fun atmosphere, we had a lot of kids here tonight and just made it fun while being able to come back and win the game.”
For most of the game, Borgia trailed the Dragons. It was 15-14 after one quarter with Avion Bass’ basket near the end of the quarter being the difference.
At the half, the Dragons held a 33-29 lead. It was 49-46 for St. Mary’s after three quarters.
“We kept getting buckets in there and running our offense,” Neier said. “Sometimes, it was very difficult. If we ever stood around, they were going to be taking the ball away. They have tremendous quickness.”
After the teams traded baskets early in the fourth quarter, St. Mary’s went on a seven-point run to seemingly put the game away before Neier called a timeout with 3:59 to play.
At that time, Borgia changed up its strategy. Trent Strubberg hit three free throws and Cole Weber followed with a basket.
After that, the Knights went to the press, forcing a quick turnover which led to an Alex Brinkmann basket and foul. Brinkmann hit the free throw, cutting the lead to 61-60.
Strubberg scored the next basket, giving the Knights the lead, 62-61. That was just the break the Knights were looking for.
With 1:48 to play, a foul and technical geve Borgia free-throw chances and Trent Strubberg hit two.
“That played a big part in the game, giving us the lead and the ball back,” Neier said. “They had to foul and we were going to get to the free-throw line. They play such tough pressure defense that they make it hard to get into your offense. They easily could have gotten a steal.”
From there, Borgia looked to take time off the clock. That led to an Andrew Patton layup late in the game. St. Mary’s quickly pushed down the court and got a basket by Sofora Rasas and a Borgia foul with 9.3 seconds to play. He missed the free throw and it was 66-63 for Borgia. The Dragons had to foul late and Strubberg put the game away with two free throws with 6.6 seconds to play.
“I give credit to our ballhandlers, especially Trent Strubberg,” Neier said. “They did such a good job handling the ball against such tough competition.”
Four Knights reached double digits in scoring.
Brinkmann and Strubberg each scored 16 points. Strubberg knocked down one of the seven three-point baskets and was perfect from the free-throw line at 7-7. For the game, Borgia was 9-12 from the stripe.
Brinkmann added six rebounds and three assists. Strubberg had five assists, four steals and one rebound.
Weber scored 14 points with two rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal. He hit four three-point shots.
Patton closed with 12 points, two rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
Max Meyers scored five points with two assists, two rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Aiden Brundick hit a three-point basket for his scoring. He also pulled down two rebounds.
Andrew Dyson added two points, two assists and two steals.
Rasas led the Dragons with 29 points. He added four steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Noah Hamilton ended with 13 points, seven assists, four steals and one rebound. He knocked down three of the six three-point baskets for St. Mary’s and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. For the game, the Dragons went 7-8 from the stripe.
Ryan Swingler chipped in with 10 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Avion Bass and Noah Johnson each scored four points.
Bass also had six rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and a steal.
Johnson contributed with two rebounds and an assist.
Kameron Taylor scored three points with three assists, two steals and a rebound.
David Hughes ended with one rebound.
The Knights play this week in the Union Tournament. Borgia is the second seed and plays KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program), a St. Louis charter school, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In the second round, Borgia will play either Ft. Zumwalt South or Lutheran South. The consolation semifinal takes place Thursday while the championship semifinal is Friday.
The tournament concludes Saturday.