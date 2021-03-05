Trailing by double digits in the first half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights faced a difficult situation Friday in the Class 5 District 4 championship game against Pacific.
However, the Knights rallied to beat the Indians, 44-36. It was the first district title since 2019 for the Knights (14-11).
Pacific ended the season at 18-9.
Borgia will return to action Tuesday, visiting Lutheran South (14-11), a 72-65 winner over Vianney Friday in the Class 5 District 3 championship game. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
Hosting Pacific in front of a sellout crowd, the teams were tied after one quarter, 12-12. Pacific led 25-15 in the final seconds of the second quarter before a trio of free throws cut it to 25-18 at the half.
Gavin Racer hit four three-point baskets in the first half for the Indians. He ended with five three-point baskets and a team-high 16 points for the game.
Carter Myers knocked down two threes in the opening half for Pacific.
Borgia chipped back in the third quarter and it was 29-27 in favor of the Indians going to the fourth quarter. Borgia freshman Adam Rickman converted a three-point play with 7:00 to play, putting Borgia on top, 32-31. Borgia was able to stretch the lead late in the game to win by eight points.
Rickman led Borgia with 18 points. Grant Schroeder was next with 10 and Ryan Kell scored nine points.
Don'TA Harris scored seven points for Pacific and Myers was next with six.
Borgia hit 15 of 20 free throws while Pacific was 3-11 from the stripe. Pacific knocked down seven three-point baskets with six coming in the first half. Borgia hit three.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.