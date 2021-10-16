Two was the number for the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls golf team.
Needing two days to complete the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at Hannibal’s Norwoods Golf Club, the Lady Knights qualified two golfers for next week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Meet.
Natalie Alferman qualified for the second year in a row, shooting 95, 23 strokes over par, to place fifth in the individual standings.
Bree Nieder ended at 97, 25 over par, to tie for seventh overall.
“Overall, the girls did a pretty good job adapting to the weather delays,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “We were able to have two girls move on to the state tournament, which is a nice accomplishment for those girls. While both Natalie and Bree hit the ball great both days, their putting and chipping is what really made the difference for them.”
Battling a gamut of elements over the 18-hole event, which took two days to complete due to the weather, Villa Duchesne’s Kathryn Fesler was the overall winner at 83, 11 strokes over par. She won by six strokes over Centralia’s Kennedy Dickerson.
Borgia finished fourth in the team standings with a score of 415, one stroke behind Palmyra.
Villa Duchesne was the champion at 371, and Centralia shot 393.
California and Lutheran St. Charles were immediately behind Borgia with both shooting 437. Nine of the 14 schools in the meet registered team scores.
Borgia’s third golfer was Chloe Wunderlich, who shot 110, 38 over par, to tie for 21st. She finished five strokes away from advancing.
“Chloe played very well in the tournament,” Pelster said. “While she did not end up making the cut for state, she can hold her head high knowing she competed very well the whole tournament.”
Maura Struckhoff ended tied for 26th with a score of 113, 41 over.
Sophie Fletcher checked in at 120, 48 over par, to finish 35th.
Pelster said the team was happy to get the tournament completed.
“It was a little bit of a crazy two days for the girls,” he said. “They decided officially at 8:30 a.m. Monday to shotgun all of the girls at 9 a.m., so they had very little time to warm up. Then, once they sent them out there, some girls finished one hole, and some didn’t even hit a shot before the first lightning delay. After a 45-minute delay, the girls were able to get back on the course and finish between seven and nine holes before the monsoon happened, and lightning hit again. They then decided to postpone until Tuesday.”
Alferman and Nieder will play next Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar. Golfers will play 18 holes each day.
“I think the girls have a really good shot to post some good scores at state next week in Bolivar,” Pelster said.