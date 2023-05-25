St. Francis Borgia will have two athletes competing in three events when the MSHSAA Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field Championships take place in Jefferson City Friday and Saturday.
Junior Koen Zeltmann qualified for the Class 3 state meet by finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles at the Class 3 Section 2 Meet in Mexico Saturday.
Sophomore Adam Ashworth moved forward with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault.
Zeltmann ran a time of 40.03 to finish as the runner-up to Centralia’s Cayden Dunn (39.71) in the 300-meter hurdles.
Zeltmann ran a time of 15.54 to place behind Winfield’s Matthew Hyde (15.35) and Bowling Green’s Marcus Starks (15.43) in the 100-meter hurdles.
Ashworth cleared 3.35 meters to snag the final qualifying spot in the pole vault.
Macon’s Caelan Harland was the winner (4.26 meters) with Palmyra’s Evan Pennewell (4.05 meters) and Centralia’s Jacob Beard (3.77 meters) taking the first three spots.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state meet.
Borgia had three fifth-place finishers.
Trenton Volmert was fifth in both the long jump (6.14 meters) and triple jump (13.16 meters).
Hunter Smith threw the shot put 13.49 meters to finish fifth.
The boys 400-meter relay team was sixth in 45.14. Running were Daniel Schumacher, Harry Mitchell, Nathan Kell and Volmert.
The girls 3,200-meter relay team ended seventh in 11:08.3. Running were Lexie Meyer, Margherita Biondi, Josephine Simon and Madelyn Christiansen.
Mason Wilmesher was seventh in the boys javelin with a throw of 38.23 meters.
Brennan Pfeiffer was eighth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.78.
The boys 800-meter relay team ran to eighth in 1:36.12. Running were Zeltmann, Will Hoer, Kell and Mitchell.
Jack Guehne was eighth in the boys discus with a best throw of 33.58 meters.
In the team standings, Borgia scored 38 points to place seventh in the boys meet.
Bowling Green was the winner with 107 points with Southern Boone placing second at 56 points. Centralia (54), STEAM Academy (52) and Wright City (50) rounded out the top five.
In the girls meet, Borgia scored three points to tie North Callaway for 22nd.
Centralia was the winner with 102 points. Lutheran St. Charles was second at 72. Palmyra (58), Incarnate Word Academy (53) and St. Charles West (51) rounded out the top five.