St. Francis Borgia’s Lydia Renkemeyer will be the lone area representative at the MSHSAA Class 2 girls golf championships next Monday and Tuesday.
Renkemeyer shot 91 Monday at the Class 2 District 1 meet at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course to tie for 11th.
Incarnate Word Academy’s Lindsey Salem was the individual champion, shooting a round of 79, six strokes over par. She won by a stroke over Westminster Christian Academy’s Sophia Nall.
Westminster Christian won the team title at 347, and will play as a team in the state tournament along with runner-up Incarnate Word (349).
Clayton was third in the team standings at 376. Lutheran South and Borgia both finished at 389.
Finishing sixth was St. Louis Notre Dame at 400. Lutheran St. Charles shot 401, Ste. Genevieve ended at 406, Villa Duchesne shot 412, St. James ended at 422, St. Clair carded 425 and Winfield rounded out the team standings at 489.
The individual qualifying cutoff was 95.
Cally Gibson of Ste. James missed advancing by a stroke.
Borgia’s other scores were Natalie Alferman (99), Sophie Fletcher (99), Lexie Meyer (100) and Chloe Wunderlich (116).
Sicily Humphrey led St. Clair at 102.
“I really thought a few of my girls had a shot at making it to the state tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “We played well at our practice round and we had a good plan to avoid the big numbers. It didn’t work out as we had planned. The girls had some great shots and played hard to the end, but came up short in a pretty tough district.”
Other St. Clair golfers were Alyssa Taylor (104), Caitlin Parmeley (105), Bonnie Kavanagh (114) and Trinity McDonald (114).
“It was a good season,” Van Zee said. “We had four juniors on the district team, so next year looks to be starting in the right direction for the new coach. This was my last year. I am retiring.”
Also golfing for St. James, the Four Rivers Conference champion, were Ally Hartley (101), Navy Setzer (112), Lydia Kemnitzer (113) and Gracie Satterfield (117).
The state meet will be held at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.