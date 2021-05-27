St. Francis Borgia Regional will be represented in the MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field Championships in six events.
The state meet takes place Saturday at Jefferson City High School.
Senior Sam Schmidt won two events Saturday at the Class 3 Section 2 meet at Montgomery County High School to lead the Borgia track team in that meet.
Overall, four Borgia athletes qualified for the state meet, with Schmidt and freshman Koen Zeltmann each qualifying in two events.
The top four finishers in each event advanced from the sectional.
Schmidt was a double champion, winning the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.8 and the 200-meter dash in 21.66.
Zeltmann placed second in the boys 110-meter high hurdles in 15.62 and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.25.
Zeltmann did not advance in his third event, the boys javelin. He threw a distance of 43.68 (143-4), but placed sixth and missed out on a qualifying spot by just under a meter.
Junior Elizabeth Sinnott ended second in the girls javelin with a top throw of 35.74 (117-3).
Senior Natalie Guehne advanced in the girls pole vault, clearing 2.71 meters (8-10.75) to finish fourth.
Borgia junior Leah Gildehaus placed eighth to end the season. She cleared 2.28 meters (7-5.75).
Senior Andrea Kimminau saw her season come to a close. She placed fifth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 18:07 and seventh in the 300-meter low hurdles in 53.98.