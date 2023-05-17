St. Francis Borgia will have 11 entries in this Saturday’s Class 3 Section 2 track and field meet in Mexico.
That’s the number of Borgia entries which finished in the top four this past Saturday at the Class 3 District 3 meet held at Timberland High School.
“The district meet was invaluable from so many different points of view,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “Borgia athletes did an exceptional job competing with heart, moxie, with determination. We all gained a tremendous amount of experience.”
Koen Zeltmann had the school’s top finish, snagging second in the boys 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.25.
Zeltmann also advanced with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.32.
“Koen Zeltmann broke through big time in the 110 hurdles with a new personal best time of 15.25 to finish in second place,” Woodcock said. “Zeltmann returned later in the day and qualified for the 300 hurdles. He had to fight the entire way and overcame a collision with an opponent who fell to the ground and stumbled into Zeltmann’s lane hitting his leg. Zeltmann used his athleticism to remain balanced and rallied to finish third.”
Borgia’s other third-place finishers were:
• Brennan Pfeiffer in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:05.73.
“This was only her third time running this race after dropping down from the 1,600 and 800 runs that she ran most of the season,” Woodcock said.
• Boys 800-meter relay team of Elijah Schmieder, Will Hoer, Nathan Kell and Harry Mitchell in 1:33.49.
• Trenton Volmert in the boys long jump at 6.2 meters.
• Volmert in the boys triple jump at 12.58 meters.
“Volmert has worked very hard this season and it paid off when it mattered Saturday,” Woodcock said. “Coach Andrew Burton continues to do a great job getting the most out of the Borgia jumpers.”
• Adam Ashworth cleared 3.08 meters to place third in the boys pole vault.
“Ashworth is a self-taught pole vaulter with very limited experience and still found a way to tie for third place,” Woodcock said. “The sky is the limit at this point for how high he will eventually jump.”
Three Borgia boys throwers and one relay team advanced with fourth-place finishes.
• Jack Guehne was fourth in the boys discus at 34.49 meters.
• Jason Wilmesher was fourth in the boys javelin at 41.65 meters.
• Hunter Smith took fourth in the boys shot put at 12.36 meters.
“All three throwers on the boys side qualified for sectional and came through in the clutch,” Woodcock said. “Coach (Dale) Gildehaus did a great job training his throwers and putting them in a position for success and it was confirmed by the results.”
• The boys 400-meter relay team of Daniel Schumacher, Mitchell, Kell and Volmert qualified with a fourth-place finish in 44.84.
• The longest path to the sectional was taken by the girls 3,200-meter relay team of Lexie Meyer, Margherita Biondi, Josephine Scott and Madelyn Christiansen, which recorded a time of 11:19.25 to finish fourth.
The team initially was disqualified, but Borgia won an appeal to the games committee to get reinstated.
“We were lucky but it was the right call as the interference call didn’t change the outcome of the race,” Woodcock said. “The coaching staff did a great job rallying for our relay team. Coach Haley Beste dug in and really showed her grit and willpower that made her a former all-state Borgia athlete as her tenacity to pursue this appeal was unflappable and the relay team is now heading to the sectional meet.”
While only the top four finishers advanced, the top eight scored points for their teams.
Borgia’s sixth-place finishers were Maddison Shockley (girls javelin), Mitchell (boys 200), Sam Dunard (boys 1,600) and the boys 1,600 relay.
Taking seventh was the boys 3,200 relay.
Ending eighth were Lauren Dowil (girls 100), Christiansen (girls 1,600), girls 400 relay, Schmieder (boys 110 hurdles) and Hoer (long jump).
Borgia’s boys finished sixth with 67.5 points while the girls were 13th with 11 points.
Orchard Farm was the team champion on the boys side with 94.5 points, Wright City (89) and Lutheran North (74) were next.
In the girls meet, Lutheran St. Charles won with 127 points while Incarnate Word Academy (107) and Hermann (75) were next.
Woodcock noted it was a long day with two weather delays and another delay for a medical emergency.