Two St. Francis Borgia Regional athletes have qualified in three slots for this week’s MSHSAA Class 3 Championships at Jefferson City High School.
Sophomore Koen Zeltmann and senior Elizabeth Sinnott are advancing.
“The sectional meet went great,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Thiele said. “Senior Elizabeth Sinnott had an incredible performance in the javelin, setting a personal record two meters above her previous record. She took second in the javelin.
“Sophomore Koen Zeltmann fought hard in the hurdles and took second and fourth in the 110- hurdles and 300-meter hurdles respectively,” Thiele said. “Both will be representing Borgia at state on Friday in what should be a tough competition.”
Zeltmann qualified for both boys hurdles races, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Sinnott was the runner-up in the girls javelin.
Zeltmann will compete in hurdles preliminary races Friday. If he qualifies for the finals, he will race again Saturday.
The Class 3 girls javelin takes place Friday at 10 a.m.
The meet will be the final one for Thiele, who is leaving after one year.
Thiele announced that he will be working on his doctorate at Saint Louis University next school year.
On the boys side, Westminster Christian was the team winner with 105 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (93), Bowling Green (64), Montgomery County (60), Maplewood-Richmond Heights and St. Charles West (tied at 49) rounded out the top five.
Borgia tied Priory with 17 points, placing 15th among 23 scoring schools.
In the girls meet, Borgia scored eight points to place 19th among 22 scoring schools. Westminster Christian won the team title at 95 points with Centralia next at 75. Palmyra placed third with 63 points.
STEAM Academy at McCluer South (60) and St. Charles West (50) rounded out the top five.
• Zeltmann ran to second in the boys 110 hurdles in a time of 16.05. Westminster Christian’s Joseph Anderson won in 15.82.
• Sinnott finished second in the girls javelin with a throw of 37.40 meters. Montgomery County’s Samantha Queathem won with a top throw of 40.43 meters.
• Zeltmann advanced to the state meet by finishing fourth in the 300 hurdles in 42.93. He had a cushion of 0.44 of a second over Priory’s Mekhi Tanksley, the fifth-place finisher.
Andrew Robinson of Maplewood-Richmond Heights won with a time of 41.87.
• Borgia’s two throwers in the boys javelin failed to advance. Zeltmann placed sixth at 43.96 meters. Jack Guehne, a junior, was eighth at 38.49 meters.
Montgomery County’s Weston Marshall was the winner at 47.70 meters. A distance of 45.21 meters was needed to advance.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand is seeking head coaches for both track and cross country tor the upcoming school year. Interested candidates are asked to contact him at the school (636-239-7871).